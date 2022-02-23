What’s going on with Kanye West? His serious attacks on Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian with Ariana Grande affected

Shaken in the nets every time kanye-west make a new post. Many users, already fed up with the nonsense of the rapper, ask that West’s team take action on the matter. “If someone can’t have a mobile, let them take away their mobile,” they comment.

The rapper refuses to divorce Kim Kardashian. The couple announced their separation a year ago but not only are the custody procedures for their four children being lengthened –North (8), Saint (6) Chicago (3) and Psalm (2)– The panorama is also complicated for the musician, who has most of the public opinion against him due to the constant attacks on his ex-partner, whom he has also asked to resume their relationship publicly. Some erratic movements which have their fans quite baffled.





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, in a file image // Europa Press





Serious attacks on Pete Davidson, new partner of Kim Kardashian and ex of Ariana Grande

The musician has repeatedly charged against the Saturday Night Live comedian, with whom Kim Kardashian has established a love relationship after their separation.

West does not tolerate that the “asshole” -as he calls him- is near his children. He calls it “Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend”referring to the sympathy that Davidson has with the former candidate for the White House.

But the most serious attacks on Davidson came when he spread information that many fans claim is false. The rapper posted a screenshot of a now-deleted message attacking Davidson for allegedly bragging about his relationship with Ariana Grande.





Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson on the red carpet of the 2018 MTV Awards // Gtres





“Pete Davidson sent photos with Ariana for Mac Miller as a way to end the rapper’s hopes of getting back together with her. Ariana found out in recent weeks from people close to Mac and ended the relationship.”

According to this, Davidson would have played with the feelings of Mac Miller, who died of an overdose on September 7, 2018, a month before Grande and Davidson ended their relationship. Miller and Ariana had separated in May 2018.





Mac Miller and Ariana Grande // Instagram





“God please bring our family back”

These sordid attacks against Kim Kardashian’s new partner contrast with the pleas he has addressed to his ex-wife and to God, whom he has asked to “bring his family back”.

In addition, the rapper -diagnosed with a bipolar disorder– He published a capture that showed that his name was in the first positions of trending topic this weekend, even above those of the SuperBowl.

“I didn’t wake up and fight for my family to trend at the SuperBowl, but it happened. To all married people, make sure your wife and kids know how much you love and appreciate them because there’s a Skete (as he calls Davidson) lurking around. I wish my wife was with me and our children sitting on the yard line. Kim Kardashian, always “, he finished.