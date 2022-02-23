What would The Batman be like with Ben Affleck?

In 2022 they are fulfilled 6 years since we first saw Ben Affleck put on the bat suit, but we didn’t know what he thought of the new The Batman. Although he explained how the Justice League was a lousy experienceit was missing to know how his version of the character would have been, now represented by the adolescent idol Robert Pattinson.

Ben Affleck and his end with Batman

Next March 3 The Batman opens, which will show us a new bat since Ben Affleck left. It’s about the longest film in the character’s historyand will have Catwoman, The Penguin and the Riddler among their ranks. But,why isn’t it ben? The answer is what we already know. The terrible circumstances of his life.

A divorce, tragic deaths and an uncertain future in production they kept him away from both directing and starring in The Batman. That is why for 2019 Robert Pattinson He had already been confirmed as Gotham City’s new superhero. However, for him that is not a problem.

Love for the saga and for your health

As he moved away from the shoot, he was increasingly emphatic that these decisions came because «Carrying out this role demands focus, passion and the best performance you can give. It’s pretty clear that I can’t do both to the required level«. Ben Affleck was going to star and direct batman, until he decided that Matt Reeves was in charge.

After what happened and apparently in agreement with Warner Bros., he decided to abandon the project, leaving the track open to Robert Pattinson. Mental health is something that he put aside for many years, but it seems that he is finally becoming aware. Ben Affleck left The Batman despite having all the love in the world for the character, so this movie will be even more important for him, and for all of us.