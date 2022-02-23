What is Denzel Washington’s net worth?

Some celebrities have amazing blockbusters that give their net worth an instant boost. Others have long and impressive careers that help them amass wealth over decades of consistent performances. Denzel Washington has both.

The star’s list of movie titles includes some of the most hard-hitting and critically acclaimed dramas in movie history. With 60 acting credits and two Oscars under his belt, Washington has cemented his place in A-list status, but what is the star’s net worth?

Denzel Washington planned to be a journalist

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/VNOJI_DUVn8?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Washington had humble beginnings. The son of a beautician and a preacher, Washington graduated from high school and headed off to college to study journalism.

As Biography.com reports, he had some trouble with school at first and even took some time off, but he came back with a renewed interest in acting. He had done a few bit parts as a kid, but didn’t make his film debut until 1981. Before that, he had some success in TV movies.

In fact, Washington met his wife on the set of his first TV movie, 1977. wilma. Pauletta Washington played a role opposite Washington in the film, and the two married in 1983. Four children and nearly four decades later, the couple is still happily married. She has been by Washington’s side as he went from small roles in TV movies to blockbusters.

Washington’s big break came when he was cast in the medical drama. Saint in another place. That part led to some substantial roles throughout the 1990s that would help define him as a serious and talented star. Notable early performances include Glory (1989), malcolm x (1992), and The Pelican Report (1993).

Denzel Washington has an impressive net worth

Denzel Washington | Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

As Washington’s rise to the top of the acting game became apparent, he began to gain more and more recognition for his abilities. His first Oscar win was in 1990 for Best Supporting Actor for Glory. He won his second Oscar in 2002 for Best Leading Actor (this time for Training Day). Along the way, she racked up additional Oscar nominations for cry freedom (1988), malcolm x (1992), The hurricane (1999), Flight (2012), fences (2016), and Roman J. Israel, Esq. (2017).

He has also explored the behind the scenes step and has directed both fences (2016) and A diary for Jordan (2021).

These immense successes have helped Washington amass a substantial net worth of $280 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Washington earns an estimated $60-80 million each year.

Denzel Washington has a project in production

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/yz3beIwH-Co?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

A quick look at Washington’s acting credits on IMDb shows that he doesn’t have any current acting roles in the works. His most recent appearance was the title role in the 2021 big screen production of Macbeth. However, just because the star doesn’t have any current acting roles doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy.

In fact, he is currently working on the piano Lesson. The film is based on a 1987 play of the same name and follows the family of Doaker Charles and his family heirloom: a piano. The movie is still in its early stages, but it has Samuel L. Jackson and John David Washington (Denzel Washington’s son) on board as stars.

Washington has built an impressive legacy and his work continues to garner support from fans and critics alike. The star is likely to surprise fans with even more impressive performances in the critically acclaimed dramas that have become her most famous works. Who knows? She might even win another Oscar or two!

RELATED: Denzel Washington once drew on this ‘heartbreaking’ airplane experience for his performance in ‘Flight’