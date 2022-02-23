On a day like today, February 23, 1981, Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero tries to carry out a failed coup.

On February 23, but 2009, Penelope Cruz She became the first Spanish woman to win an Oscar for best supporting actress. She did it thanks to the film Vicky Cristina Barcelona directed by Woody Allen.

On February 23, 2012, the judge Baltasar Garzón is expelled from the judicial career. Garzón was acquitted of the Francoism case, but was sentenced for prevarication for the Gürtel case and disqualified from his position for 11 years

You want to know more? Discover the ephemeris of February 23 and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and the saints of today.

What happened on February 23?

1919: In Italy, Benito Mussolini founded the National Fascist Party.

1920: In England, the first radio broadcast takes place: a concert broadcast from Chelmsford.

1981: Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Tejero makes a failed coup attempt.

1985: The terrorist group ETA releases the industrialist Ángel Urteaga, after paying a ransom of 150 million pesetas, after 38 days of kidnapping.

2005: The Ministry of Health approves the first four research projects on stem cells.

2006: The sixth book in the Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince saga goes on sale.

2009: Penélope Cruz becomes the first Spanish actress to win an Oscar

2012: The plenary session of the General Council of the Judiciary ratifies, with the support of 20 of its 21 members, the expulsion of Judge Baltasar Garzón from the judicial career.

Who was born on February 23?

1960: Luisa Martin, Spanish actress.

1965: Mikel Erentxun, Basque singer of Venezuelan origin.

1968: Vicenta N’Dongo, actress.

1983: Emily Blunt, British actress.

1986: Skylar Grey, American singer.

1994: Dakota Fanning, American actress.

Who died on February 23?

1965: Stan Laurel, the skinny, American comic actor.

1990: James Gavin, general and American ambassador.

nineteen ninety five: Melvin Franklin, American bassist of the band The Temptations

2003: Manuel Alonso Olea, lawyer.

2004: Antonio Garrigues Díaz-Cañabate, lawyer, diplomat and politician

2006: Telmo Zarraonandia, Zarra, soccer player.

What is celebrated on February 23?

Today, February 23, the International Girl’s Day.

Horoscope for February 23

Those born on February 23 belong to the zodiac sign Pisces.

Santoral of February 23

Today, February 23, is celebrated San Ordoño and Saint Polycarp.