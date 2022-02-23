What are the benefits of doing squats every day?

Maybe one of the training more undervalued is the doing squatssince contrary to what many think, it is not only good for gaining strength in our legs, but also has many Benefits in our body, which will translate into better health and fitness.

The squats are part of the training that integrate power lifting, working the muscles of the hips, buttocks and thighs, as well as strengthening bones, ligaments and tendons.

Related news

Saying exercise it will increase your strength in the hamstrings and quadriceps, improving the power in your hip, which will help your agility; if you add weight to this it will strengthen your Benefits.

The squats will help increase range of motion in the hips and ankles, reducing back and knee pain; done correctly should not aggravate your joints, so it is a exercise recommendable.

The transverse and rectus muscles that make up the abdomen are working the entire time you do squats, benefiting your stomach, making it flatter and more toned as you persevere.

the do squats will improve your posture, regardless of whether doing the exercise with or without weight, as this will stabilize the body throughout the movement.

This will benefit your muscles, making you have a correct posture, which could be corrected by training frequently.