Warner Bross: the company will introduce a new Batman

(News Summary) On March 4th, a movie will be released that aims to offer a version of the historic superhero that will surprise fans of science fiction and movies. DC Comics. The director, Matt Reeves, will give the leading role to Robert Pattinson (known for his interpretation of Edward Cullen in the saga of twilight).

The rest of the cast, counting on Zo Kravitz as Gatbela; Colin Farrell (Penguin); Jeffrey Wright (Sheriff Gordon) and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth). Some interesting details are also known that involve some actors in the film: like Pattinson, who suggested that, as the previous Batman used a deep voice, he would use a whisper. Until two weeks later they strongly asked him to leave. Or the historical actor Jack Nicholson (the Guasón or ‘Joker’) who imposed a single condition to carry out the interpretation of his role; which would be to accommodate the shooting schedule to the games of the Los Angeles Lakers, his favorite NBA team, taking the drama out of his work.

This project has suffered repeated ups and downs at the time of its production. Since filming began in January 2020 and, after several altercations caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, it could only be completed in mid-2021. But, despite its long release date, it is speculated that it may be a movie. lives up to the expectations attributed to it by film experts.