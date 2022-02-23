(VIDEO) Alfonso Rodríguez assures that the DR has taken over the cinema in Central America

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- The Dominican filmmaker and consul in Los Angeles, Alfonso Rodríguez, assured this Tuesday that after Law 108-10 that promotes the development of national cinematography, the Dominican Republic has taken over Central American cinema , positioning the country in competition with the world’s great industries.

“From 2010 to the past, some 70 films had been made, from 2010 to here we have already exceeded 300 Dominican films and we have 270 foreign films, that brings money here. We have already surpassed in ten years the four billion dollars that have entered this country for film productions”, he revealed.

Rodríguez was interviewed by communicators Jaime Rincón, Gloria Marranzini and José Díaz on the program “El Nuevo Diario en la Tarde”, which is broadcast on the digital platform El Nuevo Diario TV.

(See statements from minute 34:04).

He argued that productions such as Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock and David Fincher left some 500 million dollars with their films in the country, highlighting that currently 40,000 people benefit from Dominican cinema.

The film producer commented that before Hollywood had to move with all the production, which meant a higher cost for them, however, he said that the most important incentive that the Dominican Republic currently has is that it provides all the services.

“Hollywood used to travel with 200 people in each production, with about 30 vehicles, but now we have everything here, so a Hollywood production with a budget of 80 million dollars arrives here with 25 people, the department heads, the producers, actors, but 600 Dominican people participate in it,” he said.

Likewise, he narrated that “in the XXX movie that Vin Diesel made here, there were three separate filming teams, one was with the main actors, there were about 400 Dominicans working there; the other was for fireworks, there were 500 Dominicans and the third group was for the chariot race there were about 300 Dominicans. In other words, 1,200 Dominicans worked on that film.”

Audit at the cinema

The producer stated that of all the subsidized activities of the State, cinema is the most supervised, therefore, one of the most legal, and this is due to the fact that the income from this sector first passes through the General Directorate of Cinema (DGCINE), which subsequently sends it to the Ministry of Culture, which then passes the file to the Ministry of Finance and from there it is sent to the General Directorate of Internal Taxes (DGII).

