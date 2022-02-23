In recent days, Aaron Greenberg, head of communication and marketing for Xbox, attended an event in Bogotá, Colombia, where he had time to answer some questions from fans. Apart from the success of Psychonauts 2 or the future projects of The Coalition, Greenberg had the opportunity to talk about the union with Activision Blizzard. He assured that ‘Very Cool’ Activision Blizzard Stuff Coming Soon to Xbox Game Pass.

“We can’t say much about this due to embargoes, but I can tell you that Very interesting things are coming for Xbox and Xbox Game Pass coming soon to be excited about,” Greenberg replied to one of Xbox Studio’s questions. The director did not speak of any specific game, but it is to be hoped that In the coming months, Activision Blizzard games will begin to arrive on Xbox Game Passsuch as the Call of Duty series, Crash, Spyro, Overwatch or Diablo.

Regarding Activision: “We can’t say much about this due to embargoes, but I can tell you that there are very interesting things coming to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass coming soon to be excited about.” pic.twitter.com/xCAA1z1o6T — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) February 22, 2022

As for others company games that are not on Xbox and may arrive in the future, the most logical thing would be to think of World of Warcraft, as rumors suggest, although nothing is confirmed. On the other hand, Blizzard announced a few weeks ago the development of a new survival IP and it is rumored that it could have another unannounced project.

There will be no Call of Duty in 2023, according to rumors

We’ll see if we have to wait summer 2023, when the process of buying Activision Blizzard by Microsoft ends, or we will start to see that approach this year. Once the operation is finished, everything points to Bobby Kotick will step down as CEO of Activision and will leave the company. Not without first taking a huge bonus.