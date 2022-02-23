Valeria Andrade from referee in Liga MX to feeling like a murderer or rapist

The Mexican flag bearer, Valeria Andrade, was expelled by the arbitration commission and stated that she is afraid of being judged

Valeria Andrade giving the announcement that relates her to the betting site (Photo: Capture Story via Instagram)

The matter of line judge who promoted a bookmaker keep giving what to talk about. On February 18, the Commission of Referees of Mexican Soccer He decided give it up permanently for having violated the FIFA Code of Ethics, which explicitly says that its affiliates cannot be directly or indirectly involved with betting.

“The Referees Commission informs that as of today, Valeria Saraí Andrade Lázaro cease to be part of the staff of whistles of the aforementioned Commission”, reads the statement from a few days ago.

What prestige she was able to achieve as a referee was tarnished by the incident. And the opinions for someone who imparted justice and invited to seek a profit through sports are not warm, that’s why the former flag bearer asked for more flexibility in the face of human error.

“I feel as if I have killed someone, when in reality, any mistake can be made by anyone. At this time, obviously, I committed it in another way, Well I didn’t kill anyone, I didn’t rape anyone. What I would most like is that they no longer talk ugly about me. My name in itself is already stained horrible. It doesn’t seem so fair to me that they have already made it so big because of a mistake I made,” he told ESPN Digital.

The scandal did not occur because a company with commercial interests was mentioned on networks; In fact, she had already made other types of collaborations, like the one she did with rehydrating drinks, Electrolyte, but what about 1xBEt It was inexcusable, at least for the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF).

In social networks, some users pointed out that the punishment of Valeria Andrade was not only drastic but in a certain way hypocritical and pure facade, since the National football has a close link with bookmakers. For example:

Hotone of the most famous bookmakers in the country, is one of the official sponsors of Liga MX and teams like América, Chivas, Tijuana, Santos.

hot groupin addition to being a brand present in jerseys, has the property of a team in the first division, Xolos de Tijuana.

Your version of events

The Referees Commission was forceful regarding the decision, however, Andrade explained that his act was not looking for a monetary benefitbut rather he did it with the aim of helping women’s sports, in fact he promised to show account statements to give truth to his words.

According to her, the person who contacted her to carry out the promotion is part of an endorsement agency (which she did not want to mention). This person told Andrade Lázaro that the promotion on his social networks would help female athletes get more sponsorsfor what he agreed, he assured in the same interview.

Although she acknowledged that her mistake was not having been aware of the turnaround of the brand she promoted, she considers that did not receive the best treatment by the corresponding authorities. Although according to sources reported within the referees commission yes, the corresponding process was carried out.

The former flag bearer assured that, according to FIFA’s protocol and code of ethics, should have taken into account his version, to determine sanctions and possible fines.

“Why was I not given that option? I thought there was going to be an investigation process. The only thing they told me is ‘she is no longer in our hands’ and immediately a lawyer came to see me and she told me to sign “.

On the other hand, within the arbitral body they reaffirmed that the process was honest: “The Referees Commission acted consistently. For FIFA, the biggest headache and concern there is is match-fixing, betting.” In the same way, he explained that the former line judge was listened to at all times, who recognized her fault and your neglect to consult your promotion with a superior to determine whether or not it was relevanthe told ESPN Digital.

what comes after

After not ruling out that someone wanted to set a trap for her, she advanced what plans are coming for her in this new stage of her life. He did not rule out continuing with advertising now that he doesn’t have to stick to a sports code and given his high number of followers on social media.

What she does not plan to return to, at least not in the short term, is soccer, she prefers to focus on other disciplines that have accompanied her in her life, such as gymnastics and swimming. In the same way, in her plans she is resuming her studies in Nutrition in Sporta career that he had left for arbitration.

