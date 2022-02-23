Trick for your Android to say the name of who calls you

Currently our smartphone is the best ally. It makes our lives more practical by having endless tools. But sometimes we forget that it is also a device used to communicate through calls. That’s why this time at Tech Bit we share the trick so that you cell phone Android tell you the name of who is calling you.

Whether you don’t have the cell phone near you or you are busy with other activities, surely it has happened to you that you wonder if it is worth answering a call or not, and it is that, beyond being a practical function, one of the reasons why this option is very attractive for users is for a security issue, and to be able to identify a spam call and not answer another time to the salesperson to whom you told 20 times that you don’t want their product.

You should no longer worry, since from the configuration of your telephone you can make it tell you who is the person calling you without having to see the screen. The best thing is that you don’t need to download any app that could put your security at risk.

Steps to follow so that your cell phone says the name of who calls you

First, remember that the steps below only work on devices Android. Also, it is worth noting that it is not an option available in all cases, if the model of your cell phone is old, you may not be able to access these settings.

Let’s go with the instructions:

1- You must enter the “settings” menu, in some smartphones you find it as “settings”. To identify it, it is the icon of a gear wheel.

2- Once there, go to “accessibility”, this is distinguished by being an icon in the form of a person.

3- Later, choose “interaction and skill”.

4- In the interactions section you will see “answer/end calls“, select this option.

5- It will appear “read names aloud“, you must click on the circle that appears on the side, this will indicate if it is activated or deactivated, once it changes color it means that it was enabled correctly.

6- Very important, if you click on the text, it will open the option to allow “always” or with “bluetooth or headphones”.



After performing all the steps above, each time a new call of some contact, you will still hear your conventional tone, only now, during startup, a voice will tell you the Name of the caller, therefore, try to write this data correctly in your storage, since if it contains strange signs Android you will read it differently.

And what if it is an unknown number? The Android voice will take care of telling you the number.

How to block calls?

If you want to take more drastic measures to protect your security and you want them not to enter calls of certain unknown numbers that call you frequently, you can block them.

You should know that to carry out this action you need to download a apps known as google phonewhich is available at Play Storealthough some devices They include it from the factory.

Once you have the tool:

1. Enter the applicationselect the three dots in the upper right corner.

2. Go to “settings”, then “identifier of call and spam”.

3. Finally, activate “view sender ID and spam”, “filter calls of spam” and “calls verified”.

The changes will be saved and when someone calls you, you will not only know who it is but that your telephone will be able to warn you if it is a spam number.

