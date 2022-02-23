Top 3 New Amazon Prime Video Movies for February 2022

From the latest romantic comedy to Rooney, these are the new Amazon Prime Video movies to watch right now

Another month, another slew of great quality movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video. Sure, it’s a first-world problem, but deciding which film to sit through at night has gotten a lot more complicated over the years.

that’s where it comes in T3 Latam. Every month we collect the latest and greatest movies hidden in the streaming service to help you save time separating the good quality productions from the poor ones. And this month is no exception.

Before starting, it should be noted that these recommendations are taken from the Amazon Prime Video platform in the United Kingdom and, although the content offer is quite similar in different territories, it is not always identical. However, you can always choose to use one of the best VPNs of the market to start enjoying the content that exists in other countries or even buy the physical tape. There are a lot of options! Now, here’s what to watch on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022.

I WANT YOU BACK

It’s Valentine’s Day already, but it’s always a good time to watch a romantic comedy. I Want You Back stars Charlie Day (Always Sunny) and Jenny Slate (Parks and Recreation) as Peter and Emma, ​​respectively; by chance both are planted on the same night. So the two join forces to ruin their exes’ new relationships, and surprisingly, it doesn’t go well.

Far from being original, it is still a well-written story with likeable characters and a good dose of comedy. Charlie Day never fails to please, while Jenny Slate’s bizarre humor always gets me a good laugh. Rounding out the cast are the wonderful Scott Eastwood, Gina Rodriguez, Manny Jacinto and Clark Backo. An easy and light movie that will make you smile before the credits.

ROONEY

Over the years, Amazon Prime Video has invested heavily in its own sports documentaries. The last one focuses on the English footballer trained at Manchester United: Wayne Rooney. The 104-minute-long film is a behind-the-scenes look at how the Croxteth, Liverpool-born man became the all-time top scorer for his club and National Team. At the same time it shows how he had to deal with the press, family and his own demons. With scandals on and off the pitch, this movie is a good choice for both football fans and those with a passing interest.

FAST AND FURIOUS 1-6

The first six Fast and Furious movies have been added to the Amazon Prime Video catalogue, which means it’s the perfect time to catch up on the Toretto (Vin Diesel) tapes and join the roast beef. Car racing action movies have had their ups and downs over the years, but they always retain a strong sense of comedy, ridiculous stunts, and a good deal of sentimentality at the core.

It’s also hilarious to see how far the group has come, from first launching DVDs out of the back of a truck in 2001, to now exploring space in 2021’s F9. Not to mention the star level of Hollywood who started here or who appear in one or two installments, especially Gal Gadot and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Are you looking for more movies? Check out our recommendations of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video to January 2022. This includes George Clooney's Tender Bar tape.