Tom Holland stole the character of Nathan Drake from Mark Wahlberg in ‘Uncharted’ | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, ‘Uncharted’ is a new action movie based on the video game franchise of the same name. Holland plays protagonist Nathan Drake, while Wahlberg plays his mentor Victo Sullivan.

The film follows the adventures of two treasure hunters who compete with a mercenary tycoon in the search for a unique treasure, while revealing a mystery from Nathan Drake’s past.

A few days after its world premiere, ‘Uncharted’ has received negative reviews from the specialized press, but has conquered the audience and is the most successful American film at the box office of 2022 so far.

Since video games are a franchise of several titles, the commercial triumph of the film could be the beginning of a new film saga with Tom Holland as the protagonist; However, the interpreter of Spider-Man was not always the first choice to bring Nathan Drake to life.

Uncharted production lasted more than a decade

Although Uncharted is a recent release, the video game took more than 10 years to be adapted to the cinema. The first volume of the games was released in 2007 for the PlayStation 3 and the success prompted immediate planning for a movie.

The tape entered the pre-production phase in 2008 with Avi Arad, one of the founders of Marvel Studios, in charge. However, ‘Uncharted’ went through a slow production process with various choices of directors and actors that never came to fruition.

It was not until May 2017 that Tom Holland was hired as Nathan Drake and the director Ruben Fleischer was chosen until 2020. Filming began in March 2020, was suspended due to the pandemic and the premiere was delayed on different occasions until it materialized in February 2022. .

Tom Holland took the lead from Mark Wahlberg

Despite the fact that Tom Holland was hired to play Nathan Drake in 2017, Mark Wahlberg was the original choice to be the protagonist of ‘Uncharted’.

Holland’s co-star has been involved in the production of the film since the period when Sony Pictures was not reaching an agreement with any directors or other actors. In a recent interview with The Wrap, Wahlberg recounted how he found out that Tom Holland had taken the lead from him.

“I was on board with [el director] David O. Russell and then we went to another filmmaker and then another filmmaker, and then I thought everything was in limbo. I was ready if they needed me, and then when I finally got the call they were like, ‘We’re ready to go,’ and I was like, ‘Great, who’s the other guy?’ I thought, ‘Are we going to find Jack Nicholson? Tommy Lee Jones?’ And they told me: ‘Tom Holland’ and I said ‘What for [personaje]?’ And they said, ‘For Nathan, you’re going to be Sully,’ and I was like, ‘What?!’” Wahlberg said in the interview.

Although he was no longer the main character, Wahlberg stayed with the project and said he was not upset when he heard about the change in cast.

“Then I said, ‘You know what? It actually makes sense.’ I read the script and thought, ‘Wow, he has to go through physical torture and hell, I can stay in the helicopter in my tux giving him orders and telling him what to do. do,'” the actor explained to The Wrap.

In addition to Wahlberg, also considered were Chris Pratt and Canadian actor Nathan Fillion, who produced and starred in an independent “Uncharted” short film in 2018 but has no connection to the new film.