Tom Holland is retiring (for now) – Movie News

Tom Holland is willing to get off the Hollywood bandwagon and temporarily retire from acting. The actor has chained several years of tight schedules and long shooting days and wants to rest to be able to clear his mind and focus on other things. “I can safely say that after finishing [una serie de Apple]I’ll take a break”has declared to CinePOP.

Holland is more than ready to hang up his Spider-Man suit – at least for now – and spend time exploring fields other than acting. “I started acting when I was 11 years old and I haven’t done anything else, so I would like to try other things,” he declared in an interview with SkyNews. We do not know what his ambitions are, but, of course, the rest is deserved.

Since 2016, the actor has released more than one film per year. Between his role as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the side projects in which he has participated, such as Z, the lost citythe dubbing of Onwards or the newly released Uncharted, Holland has not had a minute of rest. His effort has been rewarded, since he is one of the most sought-after actors of the moment, but physical and mental exhaustion can also take its toll.

Before your break, Tom Holland will star The Crowded Room for AppleTV+. Written by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Picard), this drama will follow the lives of different people who struggle daily with psychological disorders. The first season has taken inspiration from the life of Goldsman himself, as well as the biography of Billy Milligan, who was the first person to be acquitted of a crime as a result of a dissociative identity disorder.

“I’m shooting a series for Apple, which I’m really excited about. It’s a challenging role written by the incredible Akiva Goldsman. I think the scripts are some of the best I’ve ever read, so I’m really excited to do it,” says Holland. to CinePOP. That role that is a challenge for the actor is that of Milligan, one of the main characters in fiction. His scene partner will be Emmy Rossum. the actress of Shameless She will play her mother. A curious choice, since Rossum is only 10 years older than him.

Holland is not the first nor will he be the last to take a sabbatical. A few months ago Ryan Reynolds declared that he was going to stop for a while after the “challenging” shoot of Spirited. “It’s the ideal time for a little break in filmmaking,” declared the interpreter on Instagram. Jennifer Lawrence or Emma Watson also made that decision to later return with more force. In other cases, such as that of Rick Moranis or Freddie Prinze Jr., it was somewhat more drastic and they only performed again through dubbing or in small cameos.

So, The Crowded Room is the last confirmed project of Tom Holland. While we wait for its premiere, he remembers that Unchartedhis latest production, is available to see in theaters.

