Tom Holland can I be part of ‘Peaky Blinders’

The sixth season of Peaky Blinders It already boasts a slew of A-list names, and that’s before it hits the list of famous actors who have been looking for a role in the series for some time.

Tom Holland, Spider-Man himself, is the latest name to reveal that he auditioned for the hit BBC series to no avail, during an interview with ladbible.

Now the actor Peaky BlindersHarry Kirton, who plays Finn Shelby, has reacted to the idea that the hero of Uncharted appears in Brummie’s gangster epic.

In exclusive statements to DigitalSpyhe said: “If Tom Holland were in the movie, I imagine he would probably cast himself for the role of Michael [Gray]. They look quite alike, him and Finn Cole.”

BBC

“Being obviously a very successful actor and a solid actor, he must have gone looking for a lead role. I don’t know how long ago he went to audition. It could have been a recent thing, so he could have appeared as a villain or something.” So”.

It’s no secret that Peaky Blinders has amassed some very famous fans along with the global audience it has acquired, including the likes of David Beckham and Snoop Dogg, as well as casting rumors including Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.

Vicky McClure of line of dutyhas also explained that he has made several unsuccessful auditions, and even Jason Statham was scheduled to play Tommy Shelby.

As for who he would like to see Harry in the future of the franchise, he said, “Ezra Miller, I just find him fascinating.”

Getty Images

He then added, “I’m not sure they’re necessarily a fit, but I do have actors that I might love to work with, or be interesting to see what they’d do, like Joaquin Phoenix and Robert Pattinson.”

Harry continued, “I think there’s a comical aspect to it. Peaky, but I don’t think there was room for any necessarily comedic-type actors. It is a very serious film with a lot of claw. It could have gone either way.”

the creator of Peaky BlindersSteven Knight, has confirmed that Tommy and Arthur are likely to appear in the film’s finale, while some of the cast members have spoken about whether they’d like to appear in the upcoming film or the proposed spin-offs.

Laurence Mozafarian.

Laurence Mozafari is Digital Spy’s Editor-in-Chief, specializing in TV, movies, music and gaming – he also hosts the official Obsessed with Peaky Blinders podcast on BBC Sounds.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io