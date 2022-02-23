Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate the Spider-man meme!

They did it!! The meme is real!!

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire continue surprising fans of the arachnid superhero.

This time, the three Spider-Man gave the audience an epic photo in which they recreated the iconic meme in which three versions of the character point directly at each other.

The original image was extracted from the animated series of the ’60s and has become the most famous arachnid meme for some yearsso the recreation of it It is already a social media sensation.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is coming digitally

The epic recreation of the meme was released by Marvel Studios to celebrate the release of the Queens superhero movie digitally on March 22 and on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 12. You can already pre-order the film by clicking on this link.

How Much Money Has ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Raised?

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ was released in theaters in the United States on December 17, 2021, since then, he has raised $772 million dollars and counting, as the film continues in theaters.

Globally speaking, the Marvel and Sony feature film has grossed $1.8 billion, becoming the release highest grossing in the history of Sony Pictures, as reported Variety.

This positions ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ ahead of the huge box office success of James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’, being the third highest grossing national premiere in history, after ‘Avengers: Endgame’.