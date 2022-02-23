Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas triumph in US theaters with the movie Uncharted

The new film, shot in Barcelona (Spain) and in which Holland shares the screen with Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas was the first choice of the American public during the past weekend and on Monday, a holiday throughout the country for Presidents’ Day.

A) Yes, Uncharted records the best theatrical debut so far this year, and has achieved it less than three months after another film starring Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Homebecame the second best opening in the history of the United States.

Both records confirm the 25-year-old British actor as one of the most commercially successful names in Hollywood.

For his part, Channing Tatum was in second position with the premiere of dogthe feature film that marks his return to the big screen after a break of more than 5 years.

The film, which Tatum directs with Reid Carolin, earned $18 million.

On dogthe actor remembered for his role as Strippers on Magic Mike (2012) plays the ex-soldier “ranger” Briggs, who along with his dog Lulu, a Belgian Malinois, travels along the Pacific coast of the United States in order to arrive on time for the funeral of his best friend and former driver.

For its part, Spider-Man: No Way Home was in third position with 8.5 million dollars, which adds to a cumulative collection of more than 770 million in the US, where it is the third highest-grossing film in history, ahead of Avatarwhich grossed $760 million in 2009.

Death on the Nile and Jackass Forever they closed the list of the five most viewed films of the weekend with 7.5 and 61 million grossed, respectively.

Source: EFE.