Tom Cruise’s former manager spoke of “the other side” of the actor: anger, bad temper and unhappiness

Although the sudden mood swings of Tom Cruise have already been the subject of debate in the press due to the leaking of some audios in the filming of Mission Impossible 7, the subject once again achieved notoriety in these hours due to the harsh statements from Eileen Berlin, who was her first manager.

In dialogue with the publication TheDailyMail, The woman alluded to “the other face” of the Hollywood star and revealed that he oscillated between being an attentive person and an irritable individual “in a matter of minutes”.

The representative met Cruise when he was 18 years old and signed his first contract with her. At that time, the actor did not have enough money to rent a house on his own, so Eileen and her husband offered him a room in their New York apartment. “In those years I was like a surrogate mother for him”, Berlin declared. “He was sweet, respectful and extremely polite,” the manager recalled. “He always addressed me as ‘ma’am’ and my husband as ‘sir,'” she detailed. However, she later mentioned the actor’s fits of rage Mission Impossible and Jerry Maguire.

Tom Cruise’s former representative provided unknown data about the actor’s adolescence

“’Tommy’ had a terrible temper. He harbored a lot of anger towards his father. He was in a bad mood and got angry from one moment to another. It was as if something was burning without flame and suddenly boiled and exploded. I attributed it to his insecurity, “revealed the woman, alluding to the bad link that Cruise had with Thomas Cruise Mapother III, whom the actor himself has come to describe as” a bully “, and as the person who made him be strong for not providing containment and generating family chaos. In another part of the interview, Berlin explained how the Oscar nominee didn’t want to be a star teen.

When the manager showed him magazine articles when his fame was on the rise, Cruise had, according to the woman’s testimony, a fit of anger . “He yelled at me: ‘I don’t want to be in teen magazines.’ He told me that he considered himself an adult, not a teen idol. He threw the album with the magazine clippings at me and hit me on the cheek”, he recalled and added: “I never witnessed a real display of happiness in Tommy. He was always very, very ambitious, very, very determined to be a star. And that made him a perfectionist. That’s what drove him when I represented him and I’m sure that’s what motivates him now, “concluded the actor’s first manager.

Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 in Rome

In December 2020, one of those explosions of fury from the actor that his former manager is talking about today came to light. Cruise was filming Mission Impossible 7 in London under a strict security device to avoid Covid infections. In this context, he transcended an audio in which threatened to fire to two members of the production for not having respected the preventive measures.

“I don’t want to see this again and if you don’t you’re fired!” he is heard screaming after seeing that two producers were viewing a shot on a screen without respecting the distance, according to what was reported then by the media dead line. The actor is also a producer of the feature film and one of the first to present a health protocol for which he obtained all the necessary permits for filming at the Warner Bros. studios in Hertfordshire.

“We are the gold standard. They’re in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. Because they believe in us and in what we are doing. I’m on the phone with all the damn studios at night, with the insurance companies, with the producers, and they all follow us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, ”Cruise said, before insulting his interlocutor.

Tom Cruise and his fury in the middle of the filming of Mission Impossible 7