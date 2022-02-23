Tom Cruise pilots a World War II plane for ‘Mission: Impossible 8’

Tom Cruise does not rest. The actor, star of a viral video in a baseball game, has been filming for many months the seventh installment of the saga Mission Impossible, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic and delayed its theatrical release several times for such reasons. Cruise, the last great Hollywood star, has been fighting for cinematographic recovery for some time, contributing her grain of sand and effort since the shooting. Accustomed to the craziest stunts and sequences without the need for specialists, he is now back at it.

Tom Cruise learns to fly a WWII plane

Imagine the print. Tom Cruise piloting a World War II biplane. No, it’s not a new movie, it’s the display of Cruise’s passion for action sequences, and it could be the first glimpse of mission impossible 8, the eighth installment of the spy saga that has offered the interpreter such good times and whose filming is about to begin. As commented in TheDailyMailthe actor is learning to handle a Boeing-Stearman Model 75 of 1943 with the help of former German Army pilot Klaus Plasagetting to grips with its controls and checking to what extent you can take advantage of this historical piece.

The video was recorded on September 29, showing us a Cruise that takes off and lands several times in the vicinity of the Duxford Aerodrome near Cambridge in England. The weather conditions were not the best, we could even say relatively dangerous, but the actor is a great fan of aviation and for months he has been preparing thoroughly for films like Top Gun: Maverick. He is comfortable at the controls of airplanes and light aircraft, and has accumulated hundreds of flight hours in recent years.

Mission Impossible 7, which is scheduled to premiere in 2022, will have a direct sequel that will bring Ethan Hunt back to theaters around the world. Both the seventh installment and the eighth have been directed by Christopher McQuarrieauthor of secret nation and falloutand they will suppose a unique cinematographic binomial. mission impossible 8which will begin filming in the coming weeks and will be another milestone for Paramount Pictures, arriving in 2023.