Tom Cruise is saved: Paramount again delays Mission Impossible 7 and 8

The following movies Mission Impossible They have had to deal with quite a few problems. And it is that in addition to the consequent difficulties that these films present due to the praised decision of not use so much green curtain for digital scenes and always prefer outdoor sequencesCOVID-19 has ended up doing most of it.

First because the filming that will show us how the incombustible Ethan Hunt saves the world for the seventh time and eighth time got interrupted a couple of times due to COVID-19 infections that made everything take longer than necessary. And to that we must also add the mobility difficulties that the pandemic has left behind, which has not yet gone away.

All of this led Universal Pictures to make the decision to postpone the premiere of the film that was originally going to hit the big screen on July 23 last yearwhere precisely the restrictions to go to theaters and by the way the total closure that was experienced in some countries, made him realize that it was not the stage in which they wanted to show the new adventure starring Cruise.

The studio thought of giving a very wide sleeve to make sure that contagions and restrictions were not a factor and in a more optimistic measure that they actually changed the premiere for September 30, 2022, that is, more than a year later from the start date. AND as the eighth film will also be released laterbefore the change this also happened for July 7, 2023.

However, everything changed again after a statement from Universal explaining the reasons for the new delay, obviously the main one being the pandemic that not even the invincible Ethan Hunt leaves him alone. “After careful consideration, Paramount Pictures and Skydance have decided to postpone the release dates for Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 in response to delays due to the ongoing pandemic.”they pointed out.

That’s the way it is, Mission Impossible 7 is now scheduled for July 14, 2023while Mission: Impossible 8 will hit theaters on June 28, 2024., hoping that it will be more than enough time so that the pandemic is no longer there and at that point we can resume our normal life. Ethan Hunt save us.