Today’s matches: Atltico de Madrid vs Manchester United live the match for the round of 16 of the Champions League

MT ATM 1-0 MUN | Balance of the first half: Atlético de Madrid has been infinitely superior to Manchester United. Before 10 minutes he was already up and completely controlled the match. Rangnick needs to make a change for the complement and we could see Juan Mata or Alex Telles.

45+1′ ATM 1-0 MUN | The first half ends and Atlético takes the lead at halftime. By the way, Hctor Herrera was booked for a pull on Paul Pogba.

45′ ATM 1-0 MUN | SEEE SAAAALVA MANCHESTER UNITEEED!!! Vrsaljko finished off inside the small area, after a center by Renan Lodi that was deflected, but the ball hit the crossbar.

42′ ATM 1-0 MUN | Manchester United begins to despair. He is practically disconnected from the encounter. neither Pogba, nor Bruno Fernandes nor Cristiano manage to make a difference.

39′ ATM 1-0 MUN | We entered the final stretch of the first half and Atlético de Madrid is leading the match. Manchester United can’t find a way to create a clear chance.

36′ ATM 1-0 MUN | CHRISTIAAAAANO!!! The Portuguese appears for the first time and takes a very cross shot that goes to the side of Jan Oblak’s goalkeeper.

33′ ATM 1-0 MUN | LOOOOODIII!!! Hctor Herrera puts in a perfect game changer for the Brazilian who takes off Lindelof with the reception and takes a shot that goes off the side of de Gea’s goal.

30′ ATM 1-0 MUN | Raphael Varane makes a mistake at the start and Renan Lodi gets a free kick very close to the area down the left wing. Watch out for the stopped ball.

27′ ATM 1-0 MUN | Joao Flix tries a very difficult volley shot with his left leg and the ball goes over the goal. It looks like the Atlti is starting to hit the throttle once more.

24′ ATM 1-0 MUN | After the goal, Atltico de Madrid did not have another arrival, but one opportunity was enough to go ahead on the scoreboard.

21′ ATM 1-0 MUN | Manchester United can’t find a way to open up Atltico Madrid defensively. A little calm is what the Red Devils team needs.

18′ ATM 1-0 MUN | Match full of intensity at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atltico de Madrid have the game where they want, but Manchester United do not lower their arms and seek to tie the game.

15′ ATM 1-0 MUN | BRUUUUNO FERNANAANDES!! The Portuguese is encouraged to hit him from outside the area and there is a slight deviation from the mattress defense. Manchester begins to wake up.

12′ ATM 1-0 MUN | So far, Hctor Herrera has had a good performance at Wanda, while Cristiano Ronaldo has barely been able to touch the ball.

9′ ATM 1-0 MUN | We are about to reach the first ten minutes of the match and Atlético already has the match where they wanted. Now the colchoneros will cede the initiative to the Red Devils.

6′ ATM 1-0 MUN | GOOOOOOOL OF ATLTIIII!!! Renan Lodi sends a cross from the left wing and Joao Flix heads in to beat de Gea and put the mattresses ahead.

6′ ATM 0-0 MUN | Atltico de Madrid is much better at the Wanda Metropolitano and Manchester United cannot settle down due to mattress pressure.

3′ ATM 0-0 MUN | Atltico gave the first warning with a shot by Joao Flix inside the area, which was deflected by the United defense. The mattresses start strong at home.

0′ ATM 0-0 MUN | VMONOOOOOOS!!! The match starts at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Manchester United moves the ball from midfield in their blue away kit, while Atltico plays in their traditional red and white kit.

ATM-MUN | We are a few minutes away from the start of the match and brace yourself, one of the best clashes of the Champions League round of 16 awaits us.

ATM-MUN | David de Gea returns to the capital Madrid to face the team that saw him born. The Red Devils have only won one of their last seven meetings in Spain in the Champions League.

ATM-MUN | The Colchoneros add four defeats in their last clashes against English teams. It seems that we will have a very complicated game for Herrera and company.

Manchester United lineup confirmed

ATM-MUN | This is Ralf Rangnick’s line-up to face Atlético de Madrid (4-2-3-1): de Gea; Lindelof, Varane Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; Rashford, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo.

Confirmed alignment of Atltico de Madrid

ATM-MUN | This is the starting XI that Cholo Simeone sends to face Manchester United. Hctor Herrera is the starter (3-5-2): Oblak; Savic, Gimnez, Reinildo; Vrsaljko, Llorente, Kondogbia, Herrera, Lodi; Strap, Felix.

Good afternoon and welcome to minute by minute of Atltico de Madrid vs Manchester United corresponding to the departure of the Champions League Round of 16 from the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the Spanish capital. My name is Miguel Brcena and I will be bringing you all the actions of this meeting.

Both teams have met only once. The only precedent was in the Recopa 91-92, which ended in a 4-1 victory for the colchoneros in the round of 16.

