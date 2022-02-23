‘Today we are not here to consider that’

in recent days Andrew Saved He ruled out signing with him soon Atlas although he recognized that it is the team of his loves and he would like to retire there.

“The Atlas had an approach with me a few years ago and it hasn’t happened again, so I’m not going to be in a place where they don’t love you or where they think you’re not needed or they think you can’t help at all,” they were The words of Savedwhich were taken up by Alejandro Irarragorri, who ruled out the arrival of the Little Prince in the near future.

“Our football moment is not to consider that, and we’ll see, in time,” he revealed. irarragori at a press conference.

“The doors are open for everyone who wants to build, who has value to add and who has a conviction and passion to work and create value,” he added.

Furthermore, the head of Orlegi Group agreed with what Saved said about a recent contact.

“With Andrés I spoke personally in 2019 when we acquired the team. I invited him to work, to play, well, we made an important offer for him and at the time he declined because he had other goals and other plans in his professional and personal part. Not today I know what your situation is,” he said.

