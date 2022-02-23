titles that will soon be unavailable

Amazon Prime Video has a lot of new material asking for passage, so it is necessary to make room for next month’s releases and news.

We have made a selection of the best series and movies that will leave the platform in a few days, so you don’t stay without seeing them. We have ordered them by retirement date, so you can prioritize one over the other.

The series that will no longer be available on Amazon Prime Video:

February 24th:

Falling water (T1). What if you could control the world by controlling dreams? You still have a few hours to watch this interesting science fiction drama.

26 of February:

ONIHEI (T1). Animation series about thieves and warrior clans in feudal Japan.

February 27:

Sons of Anarchy (T1). The prestigious IMDb website values ​​it with 8.5 points and it is not for less, a real bombshell that revolutionized streaming worldwide. The story of a biker club in the quiet town of Charming. Masterful performances and sudden changes that will keep us glued to the screen until the end. If you haven’t seen it yet, don’t let it go.

February 28th:

Psych (T1). As the Santa Barbara Police Department finds it difficult to solve a kidnapping case, they reluctantly hire Shawn Spencer, a man with very special abilities, to help them.

Bates Motel (T1). Series that analyzes the murky and perverse relationship between Norman Bates and his mother, before the events that the great Alfred Hitchcock popularized in Psycho take place. Watch out because it has an IMDb rating of 8.1.

Fatherhood (T1). Four brothers try to navigate the ups and downs of fatherhood.

A Murder Has Been Written (T1). Angela Lansbury stars as Jessica Fletcher, the famous mystery writer who has a knack for solving murders. Masterful series for which the protagonist of it received 12 consecutive Emmy nominations.

Keeping up with the Kardashians (S8). The eccentric North American family of the Kardashians shows us their day-to-day without filters.

The empty crown (T1). Adaptations of the story of the kings Richard II, Henry IV and Henry V. In film format, it has a luxury cast with, among others, Jeremy Irons, Tom Hiddleston and Ben Winshaw.

March 5th:

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (T13). Emmy winner Mariska Hargitay stars as Olivia Benson, a ruthless detective faced with harrowing stories. A classic of suspense for lovers of police series.

Star field (T1). 2017 documentary about the past and present of each player in the Real Madrid squad.

The body of the crime (T2). 2012 series starring Dana Delany. Dr. Megan Hunt defies established norms to solve problems and deliver justice.

Actress Scarlett Johansson stars in Luc Besson’s Lucy. Vianney Le Caer

Movies that will soon be unavailable on Amazon Prime Video:

February 24th:

richard says goodbye. Richard (Johnny Deep) is a university professor with a boring and linear life. Upon receiving some discouraging news about his health, he decides to take advantage of the time and change his way of facing life. From that moment he will do whatever he wants at all times.

February 28th:

A thousand ways to bite the dust. Sarah Silverman, Giovani Ribisi and Amanda Seyfried star in this 2014 story directed and written by Seth MacFarlane.

Lucy. Luc Besson directs Scarlett Johansson and Morgan Freeman in this action film. The protagonist is forced to carry a new drug in her body, and when the package breaks, she will see how her mental and physical abilities multiply and turn her into a superior being.

What a patrol! Ice Cube, Kevin Hart and John Leguizamo star in this 2014 action comedy.

A moment in time (Waves). The experiences of Tyler, a young man who is in the high school wrestling team. His situation at his house is tense due to his domineering father, which threatens to blow up his entire family. 7.6 points on IMDb.

Boyhood (Moments of a life). Filmed over 12 years and with the same cast: this is a unique cinematographic experiment. With Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke.

Resilience. Documentary that follows the life of soccer player Rafinha Alcántara for six months.

March 4:

Timed crime. Detective Jack Radcliff receives a strange call from his recently murdered niece.

