Tilted Towers could disappear from the Fortnite map again

Many Fortnite players were eagerly awaiting the return of the best, and most contentious, area of ​​the battle royale map. It was less than a month ago that the area was back to the activity rates it used to have before the big snowfallbut that could be about to change.

According to the content creator FortTorythis area would disappear again due to the appearance of the new natural catastrophes that devastate the island, the earthquakes. It was with the last update 19.30 that these types of phenomena have been introduced, so it would not be surprising if there was an event related to the disappearance of Tilted Towers again.

We just got Tilted Towers back, but i’m a little bit scared…Three upcoming craters, all located around Tilted Towers. Are they foreshadowing something?… pic.twitter.com/yTfyXEHwAv — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) February 18, 2022

At the moment everything is theories that have been discussed in the community, but three craters have appeared in the surroundings of the area, so it could be expected that sooner or later it will be affected by earthquakes.

Based on this, many think that when Tilted Floors sinkwe could have the return of Coral Castle, taking advantage of the remains of some buildings such as the old ruins of the Chapter 2 location.

Other users think that this scenario could lead to the expansion of the area, revealing the sewage system under the buildings. At the moment everything remains in theory, but you never know what can happen on the Fortnite map.