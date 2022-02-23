This will be your price and departure date in Mexico – El Financiero

The price of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be from 30 thousand 999 to 35 thousand 999 pesos for Mexico and will be available in stores from March 11.

For its part, the regular Galaxy S22 will cost 21 thousand 999 to 23 thousand 999 pesos, depending on its storage capacity and from 25,999 to 27,999 for the S22 Plus version.

The cost of the new S8 Tab will be 17 thousand 999 to 19 thousand 999 pesos for the regular versionfrom 22 thousand 999 to 24 thousand 999 pesos for the S8 Plus edition and 32 thousand 999 to 34 thousand 999 pesos for the Ultra version.

Everyone prices vary according to memory capacity of Samsung devices. For users who purchase the new Galaxy S22 Ultra in presale, it is possible to obtain some promotions, these will allow them to obtain the device with 512 gigabytes (GB) of memory for the cost of the 264 model.

For the moment, Samsung Mexico assured that the 1 terabyte (TB) capacity model of the Galaxy S22 Ultra will not be available in the country. However, the 512 GB presentation will have the maximum capacity of 12 GB in RAM.

The company pointed out that it is the first time that two different memory capacities are implemented in its tablet models, this will allow users to access the one that suits their needs.

In the event Galaxy Unpacked Mexicothe company announced that from February 25 to March 10 users will be able to pre-order the new smartphone as well as the other models of the S22 family.

Samsung presented the devices of the new S22 and S8 family on February 9. The company stated that day that it will commit to sustainable development, through a route to minimize environmental impact, with sustainable measures to use its technology and rethink the life cycle of your products.

“We will continue to explore new ways to deal with environmental change and have a positive impact around the world,” said a company official at the event. Galaxy Unpacked 2022, held earlier this month.

In response to The financialSamsung Mexico assured that “no problem is expected” with the accessibility to the new video editing applications for the S8 Tab models when they are available in stores.

The company’s Mexican division also pointed out that users in Mexico will have no problem using new applications of compatibility with Google, such as the new app called Duo, which will allow users to view content simultaneously from different devices.

These are some features of the new Galaxy S22 Ultra

Immersive 6.8-inch screen, with a frequency of 120 hertz, which allows smooth operation.

Technology Vision Booster which allows the screen to intelligently adjust the brightness throughout the day.

which allows the screen to intelligently adjust the brightness throughout the day. Up to 1 terabyte of memory and 12 gigabytes of RAM.

advanced features of Nightography for capture crisp, clear video on the front and rear cameras .

for . 2.4-unit pixel sensor, Samsung’s largest to date. It allows a greater capture of light and data in photographs.

Lens Super Clear Glass of S22 Ultra, which helps to take smoother and clearer night videos. Record up to 8K quality.

of S22 Ultra, which helps to take smoother and clearer night videos. Record up to 8K quality. video function Self Framing which ensures that the camera will always capture exactly who you want.

which ensures that the camera will always capture exactly who you want. Ability to save photos in RAW format up to 16 bits. In addition, photography patterns such as ISO, white balance and shutter speed can be set.

4-nanometer processor, powering Samsung’s most advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning processing.

Battery that provides more than a full day on each charge.

Partnership with Google Duo to view and comment on videos and images simultaneously with people in the distance.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ models have similar features to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with lower memory capacities. Up to 256 GB of internal memory and 8 GB of RAM. 6.1 and 6.6-inch screens and three cameras, the main 50 Megapixel (MP), a 10 MP telephoto lens and a 12 MP ultra-wide camera.

If you are thinking of purchasing a new generation smartphone, we invite you to see the comparison we made between the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the most recent iPhone.