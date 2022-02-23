This website allows you to see what games you can play on Steam Deck

There is very little left for the Steam Deck, the hybrid device between portable video game console and gaming PC from Valve, reaches the hands of users. The question that many have asked so far is: what games can be played on a Steam Deck? The answer, According to Valveis “the vast majority”, but now there is a more exact way to find out.

Valve has published a web tool that takes a look at your Steam game library and, one by one, specifies whether or not it is possible to play it on the Steam Deck, or to what extent the game is supported on the console.

There are four possible results in this tool: “Deck Verified”, “Deck Playable”, “Not Supported” and “Not Tested”. As their names indicate, the first category means that they have verified that it works perfectly on the portable console, the second option means that the game can be played but it may require some effort in the configuration or when playing, the third option clearly means that the game in Deck is not supported, and the last one, that Valve has not yet verified its compatibility.

According to the company, Valve is testing more games daily to update the list of compatible titles and thus make it easier for users to play more things on the new console, which will hit the market from February 25. Some games that have been verified to work are Half-Life 2, Frey, Death StrandingLeft 4 Dead 2, Sekiro: Shadows Die TwiceYakuza: Like a Dragon, Stardew Valley, Portal 2, FTL and others. Some games that are not supported are Half-Life: Alyx (something that was expected, since it is a title for virtual reality), Warhammer Vermintide 2, Lost Arkane and others.

You can check which games in your Steam library are compatible with the Steam Deck on this official website. [vía Valve / IGN]