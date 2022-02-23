This was the reason why Sandra Bullock was not the protagonist of “My best friend’s wedding” – Publimetro Colombia

“My best friend’s wedding” was a success that continues to this day. However, what few know is that Sandra Bullock was about to play the role of Julia Roberts. To this day, many wonder how the film would have changed if Sandra had won the part.

Sandra Bullock Almost Replaced Julia Roberts in ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’

Twenty-five years after its release, the film continues to provoke debate about its behind-the-scenes story. Its success was such that it placed Julia Roberts as one of the favorite romantic comedies actresses. She also made Cameron Diaz famous, who at that time was beginning her career.

The film was nominated for three Golden Globes and an Oscar.also entered the eighth position of the list of ten most watched productions of 1997 worldwide, collecting almost 300 million dollars.

Sandra Bullock was already a consolidated actress in romantic films, being the protagonist of ‘I stole my heart’ and ‘While you were sleeping’. For that reason, the director had thought of the role of ‘Jules’ for her.

However, there was no opportunity to offer him the role and instead it was offered to Julia Roberts.. The director is convinced that no other actress could have played the cute and funny character at the same time.

When Julia accepted the role, she herself chose who would play her beau. The only thing she couldn’t choose was her co-star, Julia wanted ‘Kimmy’ to be played by Drew Barrymore. However, the production was decided by Cameron Diaz.

Finally the cast was complete and the film was recorded. But another big challenge for the production was finding a ending that would capture the public’s attention, so they thought of two alternatives.

The first is the one we all know, Kimmy and Michael get married and Jules stays dancing with his best friend and enjoying his single life, full and happy.

But in the other version, Jules had to stay dancing with a man she met at the party, who was played by John Corbett. However, this ending was recorded and tested before an audience that was upset with the ending.

People who saw this version were upset with Jules for everything he had done to separate his friend and his fiancée and especially that in the end he found love so easily.

But they didn’t want her to end up alone and sad at her friend’s wedding either., so the production was under pressure to find an ending that everyone liked. The solution was not to give her a loving partner, but to show that she had the unconditional love of her best friend, so it was not a sad ending.

What’s more, the chemistry between Jules and George was such that many of the characters’ dialogues were improvised by the actors and ended up staying in the movie. One of them was when Jules chases after Kimmy and calls George on the phone, who asks “Who is chasing you?”, which makes Jules react and realize what is happening.