This is what Bart looks like today, the boy who appears in ‘A Lying Wife’, a film by Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler He is one of the referents of comedy in Hollywood. He has participated in more than 30 films, among which stand out A cool dad, Like it was the first time, Spanglish, Click and Do not mess with the Zohan. In addition to starring in his films, the actor is also behind his production, as in the case of A fake wife, film in which the two actors who give life steal the camera to the “false” children of the protagonist.











© Provided by Millennium

This is what the child from ‘A lying wife’ (Special) looks like today.





One of those kids is barto Bart Murphywho in fiction is played by Griffin Gluck. The American actor was only 11 years old when he filmed A fake wife where he shared a camera with Jennifer Anistonin addition to Adam Sandler. 10 years have passed since the premiere of the film, and you won’t believe how the actor has changed.

​

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









A fake wife follows the story of a successful plastic surgeon who invents having a family to conquer the woman of his dreams. For this he has the help of Katherine, who pretends to be the doctor’s ex-partner along with their children: Bart and Maggie (Kikky).

This is what the boy from ‘A fake wife’ looks like today

Although the actor Griffin Gluck had already participated in the movies Saidoweizu and Council of Dadshis role in A fake wife (2011) earned him international recognition, and since then his career has been on the rise.

Griffin Gluck participated in the tapes just before i go, noah (2014) –in this he played the young version of Sem, son of Noah according to the Bible- and Because the?where he shared credits with James Franco and Zoey Deutch.

The American actor also made a career for himself on television. He has appeared in the series office, Silicon Valley, Red Band Society and United States of Tara.

He is currently 20 years old and has joined several Netflix productions. She starred in the 2019 film Tall Girl and starred in the show American Vandal. Last year, 2020, the series premiered Locke & Keywhere he has a leading role and plays Gabe; In October 2021, season two will arrive on the platform.

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









It is worth mentioning that Griffin Gluck held for a year a love affair with sabrina carpenter, but in 2020 the couple decided to put an end to their romance; although they still keep some of their photos together on Instagram.

replay video SETTING disabled



Skip advertisement









amt

​