This is the unexpected dish that Jennifer Aniston has been eating for 10 years and has her friends from ‘Friends’ hooked

Jennifer Aniston She earned a place in our hearts with her role as Rachel Green in the legendary series ‘friends‘. Give life to the panda’s cock friends who breaks with the rich life that awaited her and has to pull the chestnuts out of the fire as a waitress in the famous ‘Central Perk‘, in a simile of being the fictional version of Alba Carrillo when he divorced Feliciano López and covered all the possible telecinquero gigs, he is part of the annals television of history

From there, Jen became the muse of the Romantic comedies par excellence and captains a high percentage of the pastel dramas of ‘Netflix‘ with whom we kill hours on Sundays with a hangover while we have a four-cheese pizza with a hint of caramel in the oven.

Now the artist has done viral as a result of a tiktoker sharing the recipe with which the movie star ate during 10 years old from na.

Between the years that ‘Friends’ lasted, 1994-2004Aniston wanted to keep the model repeating the same dish salad EVERY DAY that he combined with exercise routines to break a sweat. So much cardio and finishing from the lettuce leaves to the comb, made the actress lose in total 13 kilos on the other hand, it is not needed it because when the project started and had great guy.

Such was the success of the great body of Brad Pitt’s ex that his co-stars, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrowjoined Rachel Green’s repetitive Green regimen and spent the long hours of filming taking off their pa‘ then green of the teeth: “It was a cob salad that Jennifer arrangement with turkey bacon, chick peas and I don’t know what else. He has a way with food, because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it better be a good one,” Cox revealed in ‘Los Angeles Times‘.