This is the New York penthouse in which Cher and Britney Spears lived and is now for sale | Love 40

Can you imagine having cher oa Britney Spears of neighbors? Surely many of us would have wanted it or would still want it now. But New Yorkers have indeed had this “luck.” New York, the city that never sleeps, is very characteristic not only for its tall buildings, but also for the huge number of celebrities who have lived there.

This is the case of silk building (also known as the Celebrity Penthouse) where Cher and Britney Spears have owned it at different times. Also, the guitarist The Rolling StonesKeith Richards, has also been lucky to have lived there. And it is one of the best-known buildings in the city. And it is not for less, because now the house is for sale for six million dollars.

The Silk building is located in the noho of Manhattan and its name means “silk“because since 1908 it was a silk factory in a Renaissance style. However, in the decade of the 80 the factory took a new form: was rebuilt as a housing apartment with 12 floors.

Now, since when were pop divas owners? cher was the first in buying the house in the 80s when the building was transformed and was there until 1990, when he sold his property to Russell Simmons for one and a half million euros. For her part, Britney bought the house in 2003 and it was the place of inspiration for her to write Toxic. But he made some small changes: he bought two more plants to form an incredible quadruple of 350 square meters with four rooms. Because it’s never bad to have more space… Finally, the princess of pop lasted until 2007 at the Silk.

How is this quad?

as collected Architecture and design, the quadruple of 350 square meters is characterized by high ceilings and ample light that enters the interior. And all thanks to the incredible windows in the living room. In addition, it has classic fireplaces and a terrace of 37 square meters. More than perfect for sunbathing or whatever.

It also has a fifth room with a living room and bathroom included in the attic area. This is the room that leads to the large terrace overlooking Greenwich Village and the Empire State Building.