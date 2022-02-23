This is the new look of Cody Rhodes

Pro wrestling fans want to know what will happen to Cody Rhodes. If he really left AEW, if he will return to WWE as everyone believes, if everything is part of a story or much more. However, the fighter only He has given something to talk about because he recently revealed a change in his look.

According to Rhodes, after leaving AEW, he grew facial hair. And his wife, Brandi Rhodes, didn’t like it at all, especially because Rhodes thought he looked like the Ironman actor but his wife, very attentive, told him that it was not true.

► Brandi Rhodes, pending even Cody Rhodes’ beard

“I grew an amazing goatee. I thought it had a Robert Downey Jr. vibe. My wife disagreed. Now, I don’t know”…

“The American Nightmare” didn’t share any photos of what he looks like in the popular chivera, which is a shame because he’s never been seen in that one. However, many fans have already made fun of him for mentioning that her wife did not like her new look and that it made her doubt her physical appearance. Others mocked and they asked him if he was going to take it off just because his wife told him to.

For now, no more is known about what will happen to Rhodes and his return to professional wrestling, but recent rumors report that he was last weekend in Orlando, Florida, recording some vignettes for his return to the WWE company from the WWE Performance Center.