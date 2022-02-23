This is Malaga’s ‘Jurassic Park’

Related news

“Welcome to jurassic-park!” The voice that is heard is not that of Richard Attenborough playing the philanthropist and billionaire John Hammond, owner of the famous fictional park. But it comes from Flor Martínez, a teacher at the nursery school moonlighting of Marbella. Every February, this teacher who works with children from 0 to 2 years old decides to transform her school classes into a space for learning and fun with a special common thread: the dinosaurs.

In conversation with EL ESPAÑOL de Málaga, Flor recounts that she is “a bit of a geek” of these extinct species: “The Jurassic theme lends itself a lot to these types of activities.. Through the setting and the dramatization we recreate this scenario”. To do this, he feeds on his other great passion, handicrafts. With the Eva rubber figures he symbolizes the different animals: “It takes me more than a week”. The key is in that the characterization bears in mind the public to which it is directed: “I always try not to be very realistic, but with some childish touches”.

For a week he prepares the cut-outs, the setting, the landscapes and also the music. as not, the soundtrack by john williams resonates throughout the school as soon as you open the classroom door. But it is not the only detail: “I prepare a cave, a volcano from which smoke erupts and a waterfall… Even an excavation area so that they feel like authentic paleontologists!”, He adds.

My mother does a dinosaur workshop every year at the nursery where she works. She does it all with foam and continuous paper. She today she has given me a private tour pic.twitter.com/SZuaGYKwzY – Matías S. Zavia (@matiass) February 20, 2022

What do the children respond when they see all this? The answer, at the same time: a huge exclamation that shows the surprise of the students. “They leave fascinated. Not only because of the songs and the recreation. But because they learn what dinosaurs are, what it meant, concepts such as herbivore or carnivore and how it can be related to today’s animals. They also keep some names. The favorite is the Tyrannosaurus Rexalthough many retain other more complex ones”.

The day of the visit, Flor waits at the door, waiting to see their faces as soon as she enters. The added value of an activity of this type lies in its pedagogical impact. The fact that it is interactive, with visual and sensory stimuli, favors learning: “Let’s go together along the way. Music is fundamental, because it acts as an argument. That leaves a mark, because knowledge and fun go hand in hand“.

The children look for dinosaur bones.

Assigned

Thus, there are no students who do not know that tell us lay eggs, that the pterodactyl flies, that there were also aquatic species and that the protagonists of Jurassic Park They wear hats: “Many come back to visit us after leaving school. They all remember the day they came to jurassicmoon for the first time”.

A tweet initiative

This work became known after his son, Matías S. Zavia, share the video of the theatrical performance on social media: “I recorded the video and uploaded it to Twitter. You can see that it has had a lot of repercussion, but its audience is all the children who have enjoyed it over the years,” he explains. She remembers that her mother has always had a passion for Eva rubber crafts: “She has an Instagram account where she shares her work. She usually gets up at 5 in the morning to get on with it.” .

He confesses that his love for dinosaurs goes beyond a simple hobby: “The movies have been seen like 30,000 times (jokes). even likes Jurassic World, which is much worse. She is Argentinian and studied child teaching when I was a baby, so she did internships with me when I was little. Our birthdays always had a defined theme: Pocoyo, the Simpsons…”.

In the end, it ended up fulfilling the prophecy that Steven Spielberg picked up in his movie: “Don’t forget why we built this place, Claire. Jurassic World exists to remind us how small we are. How recent. That’s priceless.” This time, the greatness of a historic ecosystem has been reflected in the innocence of the little ones.

Follow the topics that interest you