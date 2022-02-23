This is how the best alternative to TikTok works

Meta launches the ‘Reels’ also on Facebook, promising competition to TikTok and better monetization possibilities for creators.

Ever since Facebook went Meta we’ve all been enraptured by Zuckerberg’s promises around the metaversealthough the truth is that the Menlo Park company hadn’t forgotten about its social network nor of its pending and previously announced developments, especially after verifying the enormous competition from new options like TikTok.

In fact, we have long known reels as the alternative of the Meta universe to TikTok itself, although they could only be used on Instagram while on Facebook they had not been presented to date, at least globally, which has just happened now because effectively Facebook Reels can now be used worldwidefinally offering its users the possibility of creating short video content in vertical format in the purest TikTok style.

The announcement was published by surprise by Facebook itself on its website, finally confirming his great offensive against the dominance of TikTok but with a clearly traced strategy: short videos, a maximum duration of 1 minute, a more agile and immediate discovery system, the possibility of editing, remixing and sharing videos and, in general, a much greater ability to capture the user’s attention and entertain them for a good time. .

The summary, however, is that the reels that we knew from Instagram also reach Facebook even keeping the same name, surely looking for standardize services and functionalities thus extending the tests that had begun a few months ago only in the United States.

Short, vertical videos from Instagram Reels extend to Facebook, and vice versa, as any ‘Reel’ created on Instagram can be shared on Facebook and any ‘Reel’ posted on Facebook can also be brought to Instagram.

Facebook already has the definitive clone of TikTok ready

As for the options Facebook Reelsthe truth is Meta developers have thought very well about its integrationincluding them in multiple areas of the official mobile applications on both iOS and Android so that any area related to videos within Facebook allows us to access reels.

In fact, will appear at the beginning of feed of the users to gain prominence, being able to add in Stories and even convert Stories on reelsalso being available soon in Facebook Groups and Facebook Watch and becoming almost omnipresent throughout the Facebook platform, as they have also promised us a section that will come later with personalized suggestions.

The Facebook Reels experience, in screenshots

There is no doubt that the number one priority at Meta was responding to ByteDance and try to compete on their turf, so this expansion of the reels from Instagram to the rest of the platforms it may even seem logical. Not in vain, the reels are transversal between social networks of Metawell a reel created on Facebook can be shared on Instagram directly and vice versa.

We will see if this movement, as we said the biggest Facebook offensive in a long time, manages to convince the younger public that it is precisely the most reluctant with Zuckerberg’s header platform, which has also thought of offering more and better monetization opportunities to their creators.

The idea of ​​​​Zuckerberg and his people is to attract the youngest and most reluctant audience with Facebook, first improving the monetization of creators and offering unbeatable integration between all the group’s social networks: Instagram, Facebook and… WhatsApp also in? the future?

So the new reels of Facebook are accompanied by evidence of new banner and stickers advertisingalthough the development of a system of “stars” With which fans will be able to actively contribute offering monetary gifts to creators.

As you may have already read, many options are still under development and it seems that Facebook Reels It is presented almost like a trial balloon, with certain aspects of monetization limited to the markets of the United States, Canada and Mexico, although it is good to see how there are movements in Menlo Park because it is true that Facebook seemed in free fall for quite some time.

Facebook is now Meta: the company officially changes its name

