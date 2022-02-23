This has been the surprising physical change of Robert Pattinson, from ‘Twilight’ to ‘The Batman’

MMuch time has passed since November 2008 when it was released in theaters all over Spain the first movie of the twilight series?. In it, one of the current actors of the moment, Robert Pattinsonbut since it became popular many years have passed and a remarkable physical change in the body of what will be the new Batman in theaters around the planet.

Robert Pattinson and his shocking physical change

His figure, slim and slender, which could be seen in the interpretations of the Vampire Edward Cullen and later with his appearance in another film by the Harry Potter saga (‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’)has changed a lot and his body is no longer the same as now we can see putting on the cape and mask of Batman for the new DC Comics movie called ‘The Batman’, and that will hit our screens next March 4, 2022.

It also happened to other actors who gave life to Batman

It will not be the first time that something like this has happened to the actors who have played such a popular superhero. It already happened to Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, George Clooney or Christian Balealthough in many of those cases the morphology of their suits helped their figure appear more athletic than it actually was.

The Londoner has had to transform his body to fit the role and now he sports a great physique superhero And abs that you don’t even need a suit for. In fact, the change It must have been complicated for Pattinson because he has never been a fan of the gym.

“One day filming Twilight, they asked me to take my shirt off for a scene. As soon as I did, they told me to put it back on,” confessed the actor himself as a result of the physical change that they have required to interpret Batman.