This awesome hyper-realistic shooter was developed on Roblox; It is now available

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

It is no secret that, in recent years, Roblox was able to establish itself as one of the most popular and lucrative platforms on the market. It currently has millions of active users who show off their creativity and talent to create all kinds of playable experiences. However, in recent days a very unique project has gone viral due to its tremendous ambition.

We refer to front linesa military-themed first-person shooter that, at first glance, looks like a cheeky clone of Call of Duty or any title of the genre. However, what is really impressive about this project is that it was developed with the tools provided by Roblox.

Meet Frontlines, a multiplayer shooter developed in Roblox

As we can see in the footage below, this ambitious video game has hyper-realistic settings, effects, and weapons, something that is far from most projects on the platform. Of course, the characters are the characteristic cartoon-looking avatars of Roblox.





Judging by the previews, it seems that this war shooter is very basic in its systems. We see that players can run, slide on the ground and shoot. There’s a radar in the top left corner that reveals the position of enemies and allies, while there’s also a feed just below that shows your kill history. Finally, the screen fills with blood when the player takes a hit.

Despite its apparent simplicity, it is undoubtedly impressive that a title as ambitious and with new generation graphics as Frontlines can exist thanks to Roblox. If it caught your attention, you will be happy to know that it is already available on the platform and you can access it if you visit this page.

This video game highlights the potential of the development tools it houses Roblox. Unfortunately, the platform has a shady history of preying on the dreams of young developers for revenue. To learn more about this topic, you can visit an extensive article courtesy of our fellow SEGA Abigail by clicking on this link.

But tell us, what do you think of front lines? Did you like what you saw? Let us read you in the comments.

You can read more news related to Roblox if you visit this page.

Related Video: Games as a Service is the Future Whether We Like It or Not

Source