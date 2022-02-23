They uncover the player who ‘pays’ for being in Tri and Martino accepts it

The player who pays to be a starter in the Tri

February 22, 2022 08:53 a.m.

There are many strange things that happen in the Mexico National Teambut what is uncovered now, shows that they are paid with sporting favors, the economic rewards that are given within the Tri internal.

That was how, according to the Milenio newspaper, the issue of a company dedicated to paying money to the FMF and in exchange for it, one of the untouchables ofl Tri He retains his position within the national team, despite the questioning.

The source stated that the company Kavac is one of those who joined the Tri as a sponsor, nothing unusual up to that point, but the issue is exposed because William Ochoa He is one of the shareholders of this company that pays the FMF and, in sports, one of the conditions is that Ochoa be the owner.

Why does Gerardo Martino accept Ochoa’s call?

The Mexican player is the main support of the coach for this reason, despite the issue, Martino continues to call him despite the fact that a new destination is needed.

