They show a video of the moment a woman dies in the Peralvillo gym

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a woman died instantly after a bar with more than 180 kilograms fell on his neck when he was exercising, apparently supervised by a trainer.

The events occurred last Monday, in a gym in Peralvillo, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. The woman was with her daughter at the time of the accident.

In the images, the woman is seen, dressed in a gray sweatshirt and black pants with white stripes, standing in front of the exercise device that holds the bar that loads 180 kilograms in discs. Her daughter, who is wearing a yellow sweatshirt, is standing next to her.

A burly man adjusts the weights, while she positions herself. Later the woman loads the bar on her shoulders and due to her weight she collapses.

The man and the little girl try to lift the bar with the weights to free the woman, without success. Two people help them and finally manage to lay the woman down on the gym floor.

The woman died in the gym with the name GYM Fitness Peralvillo. The minor suffered a strong impression upon realizing the magnitude of the incident.

The Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) opened an investigation folder for these events.

This is how this woman took out the bar loaded with 160 kg.

In total there were 180… and he couldn’t stand them.

They had to carry them between two to get rid of her.

@FiscaliaCDMX I start an investigation.

