They map in detail for the first time the dark side of a ‘hot Jupiter’ outside the solar system (and discover that it has an unusual hydrological cycle)

In the gas giant WASP-121b, which orbits its star in a synchronous rotation, water molecules are created on the planet’s dark side and disintegrate into atoms in the daytime, where temperatures can reach 3,200 degrees.

A group of astronomers obtained the most detailed images ever captured of the dark side of the exoplanet WASP-121b, which orbits a star about 850 light-years from Earth, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology reported Monday.

WASP-121b is a gas giant about twice the size of Jupiter. Since it is close to its host star—in fact, its year is only 30 earth hours—, is classified as a hot planet. At the same time, its peculiarity is that it is in a tidal coupling with its star, just like the Moon in its rotation around the Earth. For this reason, its two opposite sides have not been studied to the same extent.

“Hot Jupiters are famous for having very bright day sides, but the night side is a different beast. WASP-121b’s night side is about 10 times dimmer than its day side,” said Tansu, one of the study’s authors. Daylan.

As the scientists discovered, on the day side of WASP-121b, temperatures vary between 2,200 and 3,200 degrees Celsiuswhile at night they are considerably lower and range between about 1,200 and 1,500 degrees. These harsh conditions significantly influence atmospheric processes across the planet.

Thus, the hydrological cycle on the exoplanet differs considerably from that on Earth and consists of Two phases. During the first, H2O molecules disintegrate into atoms on the day side. In the second, the hydrogen and oxygen atoms end up on the night side, where they bond back together into water molecules. They move around the planet thanks to sustained winds of up to 5 kilometers per secondscientists estimate.

In addition to water, astronomers detected on the night side of WASP-121b clouds of other substances, such as iron and corundum. In their movement through the atmosphere, they can produce showers of liquid buds and vaporize on the day side.

Commenting on the results of the study, published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy, lead author Thomas Mikal-Evans said: “With this observation, we are really getting a global view of the meteorology of an exoplanet.” He added that the giant could be observed by the end of the year with the James Webb Space Telescope, which is currently adjusting its mirror.

“That would be the first time we could measure a carbon-containing molecule in this planet’s atmosphere. The amount of carbon and oxygen in the atmosphere provides clues as to where such planets form,” Mikal-Evans explained.

