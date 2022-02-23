They have returned! Bows are available again in Fortnite – Almomento

Mexico City.- Through time! Fortnite has brought back one of the primitive weapons that we met in Chapter 2 of Season 6 of Battle Royale, being the primitive fire bow, the primitive stinking bow, the mechanical explosive bow and the mechanical shock bow, which can be found again lying around in some areas of the island in Chapter 3 Season 1 of the multigame, such as in some chests (if we’re lucky), as well as finding arrows in ammo boxes.

It should be mentioned that the limit of arrows that can be carried with them at the time of a fight is 31 arrows. According to what is indicated by Fortnite, “while fighting with bows, complete missions of the “arc therapy week” to obtain additional experience points” and level up, if we have not yet claimed the extra styles of the pass characters of the current season’s battle.

Arcotherapy Missions:

Deal damage to players with the primitive stinking bow (250)

Push back wild animals with a mechanical shock bow in different matches (2)

Eliminate opponents with the mechanical explosive bow (3)

Hunt wild animals with a bow (3)

Attack OI forces with a Primitive Firebow (7)

It should be added that Fortnite has reported that a theme week will begin on March 1 at 8:00 a.m. in central Mexico, after the arches return to the past and the missions of the “arc therapy week” are no longer available, without However, just like the “arcotherapy week”, the theme week will bring a few quests to complete. What will this week be about?

We recommend you:

The good times are back! Snow Bros will be available for Nintendo Switch in late 2022

AM.MX/CV

Comments

comments