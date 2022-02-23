They create a stool pill to treat severe colitis

The fecal microbiota transplantbetter known as stool transplant, is the only treatment that works in severe cases of colitis caused by the bacteria clostridium difficilean infection of the colon that causes severe diarrhea and fever, and can lead to death if not controlled.

The feces of a healthy donor obtained by colonoscopy are processed and introduced into the patient’s digestive tract to restore its damaged microbiota. In fact, there are stool banks such as the one at the Bellvitge University Hospital in Barcelona, ​​which was the first to create a bank of frozen stool samples in Spain to facilitate and promote the performance of fecal microbiota transplants.

Stool transplant is effective, but what about restore the intestinal flora simply by taking a pill? It would be much easier and more comfortable for the patient.

According to an article published in the magazine Sciencethe pills of healthy fecal material are getting closer to being a reality. The drug is called SER-109, is in the final phase of study and is pending approval by the FDA. The trial results have been published New England Journal of Medicine.

Colitis due to clostridium difficile

The colon infection by clostridium difficile usually appears when many have been taken antibioticsin patients with Cancer that they have received chemotherapy or people with diseases that alter the microbiota.

The bacterium spreads easily in a damaged microbiota, but this bacterium deteriorates it even more. And it is very difficult to eliminate because it generates many spores and is resistant to antibiotics.

A diet rich in sugars increases the risk of colitis

In these cases, the only alternative is a fecal microbiota transplant of a healthy person, who manages to eliminate the bacteria in a 90% of the cases. In fact, in Spain, stool transplantation is only authorized in cases of colitis due to clostridium difficile.

The risk of fecal transplant

In fecal transplantation, donor selection is key. More than half of the donors who come to the Bellvitge bank to donate feces are discarded for a thousand reasons: “Celiac disease, parasites in the feces, hereditary diseases are discovered… It is a very strict and laborious process until the donor is found”explained to Saber Vivir the Dr. Claudia Arajolspecialist in the Digestive System of the University Hospital of Bellvitge.

“If we put microbiota from a donor with coronavirus we will transmit the coronavirus, it’s obvious. It is also very important to know where they work. Airport workers are at increased risk of tuberculosis because they are places where many people circulate. A worker of a kindergarten it is also more exposed to viruses…”clarifies.

What is a fecal transplant, to whom is it done and what is it used for

the article of Science recalls the case of a patient in the United States with a system weak immune who died in 2019 after receiving feces containing the bacteria Escherichia coli antibiotic resistant.

The risk of transmit infections through a stool transplant exists, that is why the guidelines to be a donor are very strict and, for example, in the United States the stool banks announced in 2021 that they have reduced their production.

how the pill was made

The new pill pending FDA approval, SER-109 manufactured by Seres Therapeutics is made from purified human feces to eliminate resistant microbes.

As pointed out in Sciencefaeces from preselected donors are treated with ethanolwhich kills many “vegetative” (growing and reproducing) viruses, fungi and bacteria.

I know preserve “good” bacteria such as Firmicutes, which compete with Clostridium difficile in the gut, “occupying their space, their food and their carbon sources”says the medical director of Seres, Lisa von Moltke.

The company’s purification process is designed to kill most of the known pathogensso there would be no risk of infection transmission.