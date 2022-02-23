These are the reasons why the divorce of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has been delayed

Although it is more than evident that Kim Kardashian has already ended her love story with Kanye West, on the contrary, the interpreter of “Donda” seems to be more and more attached to recovering his family.

Although the divorce has been going through legal mediations for some time, every day West makes things more difficult for the mother of his four children.

In recent days, he not only accused her of not allowing him to see the minors, he has also dedicated himself to making countless Instagram posts that range from pleading with God to return his family to the disclosure of conversations with Kim in the that Pete Davidson is the main theme.

One of the requests that the socialite made before the law is the declaration of her singleness before having completed the legal processes that involve her children and the common heritage with Kanye West. However, with each passing day it seems that the divorce is further from being finalized.

Despite all the time Kim has waited to finally get single, time has not passed in vain as the socialite has been living her story for months with Pete Davidson, the 28-year-old comedian who is not liked by Kanye West.

Last December, the daughter of Kris Jenner began a process in which she asks to return to her previous marital status and recover her father’s surname, but the 44-year-old singer refused the request with several documents that ensure that for him “a risk with adverse consequences”.

However, in the event that Kim decides to continue with the petition, she will have to comply with the parameters imposed by the father of her children:

1. Losing marital privilege, a measure that prohibits conversations they have in private from being used as evidence at trial.

2. In the event that Kim decides to marry again, renounce the same measure with her new husband, an issue that any conversation they have with their partner can serve as evidence in the case of custody of their children

3. Again, if the socialite decided to get married before the divorce process is over, she would be barred from accessing the trust funds she shares with Kanye, much less moving assets.

This is how, in recent months, those who were once the most popular couple in the artistic world, now have a strong fight.

