These are the products of Rare Beauty, Selena Gomez’s cosmetic firm that is already sold in Spain

Rare Beauty It’s been more than a year giving what to talk about and conquering toiletry bags around the world, except for the Spanish. But things are about to change. And it is that the Selena Gomez beauty signature has decided to embark on the road to new horizons and the next stop is Spain.

This has been confirmed Sephorawhich is the store and web portal where, starting today, July 1, we can find the products that are part of the collection of RareBeauty que ha creado Selena Gomez.

Until now, it had not been confirmed which products would arrive in Spain, but as of today we already have it clear:

You can find the moisturizing mist, a firsta light foundation in 32 shades , a concealer available in another 32 shades and two vegan brushes for applying the fond of dye and the corrector. For the eyebrows, its pencil with a built-in brush stands out. For the eyes, Rare Beauty proposes five liquid shadows waterproof.

Its liquid highlighter, in eight shades, and two types of blush: one liquid and one cream, in 8 and 5 shades respectively. The lips feature a matte liquid formula (12 shades), a moisturizing tinted lipstick (8 shades) and a semi-sheer gloss-balm (5 shades). It also highlights the Blot & Glow touch-up kit, a refillable compact with mattifying paper and powder. soft focus.

RareBeauty is a firm that is made for all skin types and is not just another beauty firm, but rather understands the beauty as a form of self-expression or that is what its creator has told us.

