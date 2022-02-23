There will be more rivalries between the talent of Monday Night RAW and NXT 2.0

To the microphones of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer has addressed the situation in which NXT 2.0 finds itself as a result of the latest appearances of the superstars of the main roster in the company’s development brand. Based on his information, WWE plans new rivalries between the talent of RAW and the young values ​​of NXT 2.0.

The specialized journalist pointed out that WWE’s plan is to have a RAW superstar face off with an NXT talent in order to boost the ratings of NXT 2.0. To understand this movement, it should be noted that both Monday Night RAW and NXT 2.0 are broadcast on the same channel, USA Network.

“When they renewed all of NXT, what they wanted was to have more rivalries with the superstars of RAW. First they did the Grayson Waller vs. AJ Styles thing and now they have Ziggler going there, I guess until the Stand & Deliver show. In general, the idea is to always have a guy from the main roster, preferably from RAW, having a rivalry with someone from NXT. It is the way they have to increase the NXT audiencewhich, so far, is not working”.

In recent weeks, some of the superstars from the main roster have been appearing on NXT 2.0 to take on the young values ​​of the multicolored brand. Talents of the caliber of AJ Styles, who tested the fighting ability of Grayson Waller, and Dolph Ziggler are examples of this. Ziggler himself is scheduled to appear on tonight’s episode of NXT 2.0 to compete against Tommaso Ciampa in order to become Bron Breakker’s next NXT Championship contender.

NXT Level Up would be another measure to enhance the product

It seems that the direction of WWE, headed by Vince McMahon, is involved in finding a solution that allows NXT to be a product recognized by fans. In addition to the presence of superstars from the main roster in NXT 2.0, WWE officials made other decisions in order to enhance the product. One of them was the creation of WWE NXT Level Up, a show that replaced 205 Live, aimed at presenting young talents preparing to make the leap to NXT 2.0.

