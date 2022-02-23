Theodocracy is dead – Santiago Navajas

The last betrayal of Teodoro García Egea to the PPits militants, sympathizers and voters, was to force them to tune in to La Sexta, swallow Wyoming and endure Ana Pastor’s interview.

Teodoro García Egea went to La Sexta to die killing. To Diaz Ayuso. García Egea dropped that the leader wanted to be president of the Madrid PP after Casado revealed the information about her brother’s commission. Garcia Egea was lying. Díaz Ayuso spoke about the presidency at the end of August, at least, and the meeting was at the end of September. The sequence of events shows that it was rather the opposite of the accusation launched surreptitiously by the former secretary general: Casado and García Egea took the information on Díaz Ayuso to try to neutralize his legitimate ambition to preside over the PP in Madrid. And they recruited the traitor Almeida and his lackey Carromero.

Psychopathy is a disorder that causes a lack of emotional empathy and an overdose of egomania. It is not necessary for a psychopath to become a murderer, although it is very likely that they will become an exploitative businessman or an aggressive politician. Seeing the sympathetic charm of Teodoro García Egea with Ana Pastor, his fondness for lies and his harsh tactics, that seemed like a display of the dark triad formed by psychopathy, narcissism and Machiavellianism.

The lack of scruples of the creeping demagogue who was exhibiting himself on La Sexta reached its peak when he was asked about Carromero, one of the servants from Pablo Casado’s stable, after his resignation due to the espionage Diaz Ayuso. García Egea, who a minute earlier had boasted that no one moved a finger in the PP without him knowing, took full responsibility for Carromero’s more than likely criminal action on Mayor Almeida, as if the faulty were not, to turn, national spokesman for the PP. It is unlikely that, if he had not ordered it himself, García Egea would not have asked the mayor about what his subordinate had done.

Power often turns psychopaths into apparently respectable people. Unlike the sociopath, a slave to his impulses, the psychopath governs his domination plans with a cool head. The power of the top floor of Genoa went to García Egea’s head like the loneliness of the mountain maddened Jack Nicholson in The glow. Of course, Pablo Casado is ultimately responsible of having allowed García Egea to become what Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo described:

They are politicians of whom no original or really valuable idea is remembered, but who end up imposing themselves by the sheer force of their ambition. They crave power. They seek power. And they often end up exercising power. They seek power. And they often end up exercising power. And in a despotic way. Theocratic. Theodocratic.

Psychologist Robert Hare, top specialist in psychopathy, warned us about the phenomenal breeding ground that is politics for psychopaths. Addicted to betrayal, lies, duplicity and superficiality, not all politicians are psychopaths, and García Egea may not be despite how well he hides it, but psychopaths are in their element, and with a comparative advantage, where loyalty is a drawback, truth is a myth, and honesty is as rare as veganism among cannibals.

The PP is facing a crucial dilemma not only for himself but for democracy and for Spain. Faced with a party in which the main leader is the supreme representative of the dark triad –and has no qualms about relying on vice, terrorism and coup-, he must have the greatness of spirit necessary to choose as leaders to politicians who meet a high ethical and professional standard and take the public res, the common good and the ideals of freedom, justice and truth. The question is: is there only one that meets these requirements? Theodocracy is dead and must remain so: dead and buried.