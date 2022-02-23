The way Kim Kardashian monitors her daughter to find out how she is handling her divorce with Kanye

Since kim kardashian filed for divorce kanye-west a year ago, the process has not been easy for anyone, including, not least, the children of the former partner. It is for this reason that Kardashian revealed that she uses a hobby of her eldest daughter, Northto monitor how she is dealing with her parents’ divorce.

In a new video with fashion, kardashian showed off some of her most treasured possessions, which included drawings and paintings that North has made, noting that with her daughter’s hobby she can make sure how she’s feeling, admitting that she likes that she can see how North feels through their love for art.

“The first object of my affection is the drawings of my daughter North. She is a really talented artist and loves to paint,” he said as he showed a drawing of a wolf, before showing other drawings such as an image with black circles closing on a girl in what appears to be a lizard’s tongue.

In view of the gray drawing, Kim noted, “Recently, North had Covid and stayed home, and he did this drawing. It is with charcoal. Maybe he was feeling a little sad.”

The divorce between Kardashian and West It continues to get difficult, even more so now that Kanye has asked to deny the divorce request along with a hearing, but the star has repeatedly reiterated that the most important thing for her is the well-being of her children and hopes to reach a healthy agreement with West to co-parent their children.

the marriage of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West lasted six years, where the singer and the businesswoman had four children: North, eight years old, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.