‘The Undertaker could have entered the WWE Hall of Fame without fighting’



The Undertaker He has been one of the most important men in the WWE locker room for three decades and for that, and many more reasons, he deserves to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. He was announced as part of the 2022 edition as headliner and the news has made the rounds in the international press.

The Undertaker has also been one of the main topics in specialized portals and debates. The vast majority admit that he more than deserves the entrance to the Hall of Fame. Vince Russowho shared a locker room with The Undertaker at the beginning of the Attitude Era, has gone further pointing out that Undertaker’s figure has been so great that it would not even have been necessary for him to fight throughout his career to deserve a position in the Hall of Fame.

“I could be in the WWE Hall of Fame even if I didn’t wrestle. He was a modern John Wayne“Russo stated on the Legion of RAW podcast. “His presence at the backstagethe respect they had for him, a man of few words, what he suffered in the fight… as if he were an old gunslinger. He could have been a member of the Hall of Fame without even having played a single fight. That’s how much it has meant to the company, without a doubt.”

Vince Russo has not been the only one to raise the figure of Undertaker to the maximum exponent. Bully Ray wrote his opinion on Twitter during the last episode of Raw, where he expressed that The Undertaker should be the only nominee in the 2022 edition of the WWE Hall of Fame.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.