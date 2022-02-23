The sweatshirt is the new off-road garment that your wardrobe needs

Is it possible to be comfortable wearing looks full of style? Of course, yes, and we’re not just talking about wide-leg pants, which have been a real discovery and one of the most popular trends this year, but also sweatshirts. they will have their leading role. Yes, you read correctly, that garment that you only use to go to the gym, you can also wear it with jeans and moccasins, or in the way that you like the most since the possibilities are endlessand the celebrities they already know.

White sweatshirt + jeans

A casual, simple but successful way is to combine your classic white sweatshirt with your favorite jeans. It is a base that allows you to add all kinds of accessories and garments such as a jacket if you want something more dressed up or a bomber to continue with the informal style.

Karlie Kloss’s look with a white sweatshirtgtres

For model Karlie Kloss, add a gold link necklace, brown shoulder bag and vintage-inspired loafers in black. Another example of this winning combination is given by the actress Emily Blunt, who opts for something simpler and more comfortable by adding slippers.

Emily Blunt’s look with a white sweatshirtgtres

Hood on + jacket

Not only does it matter how you combine it, with outerwear being one of the best options, superimposing one on top of another, but how you wear your own sweatshirt can make a difference. A good alternative, that has that touch streetwearis to wear the hood as the model Kaia Gerber has already done.

Kaia Gerber in a black sweatshirtgtres

In his case, he combines his with straight-cut black jeans and a brown suede coat, which is the best companion for his sweatshirt. Another example of how good this combo can be is brought by Gigi Hadid, in her case betting on one of the garments that are going to sweep this year, the bomber. She tops it off with special accessories like retro-style glasses, a studded bag and leopard-print shoes.

Gigi Hadid in a sweatshirt and bombergtres

Sweatshirt in maxi key

It oversized It has spread to all kinds of garments, from coats, jackets, pants or the sweatshirts themselves, making it seem that you have stolen them from your partner. An example is this styling of the actress Anne Hathaway, who opts for the total look in white.

Anne Hathaway with an oversize sweatshirtgtres

Another much more striking alternative is the one proposed by Kendall Jenner. She dares to combine the yellow of the sweatshirt and the bag with the brown of the pants, giving us a new idea of ​​what combinations can be the winners this 2022.

Kendall Jenner in an oversized yellow sweatshirtgtres

sweatshirt + printed pants

If you have a simple sweatshirt, but when you combine it with jeans you have a look that is too sober, you can always bet on the print. It’s a simple yet effective way to elevate any look. In the case of model Irina Shayk, pair her gray sweatshirt with striking pants that are ideal for spring.

Irina Shayk’s look with printed sweatshirt and pantsgtres

In the case of the model Gigi Hadid, she has opted for plaid palazzo-style pants, which is one of the winning garments for next season. Top with bag in XL size, stylish glasses cat eyes and booties.

Gigi hadid with plaid pants and sweatshirtgtres

It may interest you