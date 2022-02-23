The spectacular image of the largest solar flare ever observed

  • Alexandra Martins
  • BBC News World

Solar flare captured by the Solar Orbiter spacecraft

“This image is absolutely spectacular because you can see solar material that is literally leaving the Sun at distances of several solar radii, maintaining continuity,” said solar physicist José Carlos Del Toro Iniesta.

Seeing the image above, the Spanish scientist José Carlos del Toro Iniesta was stunned.

“I am an expert in solar physics, but above all I am a human being and the first thing I feel is what any human being feels, the astonishment of beauty. If something distinguishes us human beings, it is that we know how to distinguish, apprehend and communicate beauty. It is what gives meaning to our lives”.

The image of the colossal ejection of solar material was released this week by the European Space Agency (ESA).

And it was captured on February 15 by one of the instruments of the Solar Orbiter spacecraft, a joint mission of ESA and NASA.

