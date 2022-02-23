The SPACs boom – El Financiero

In February of this year, the Greenlight Biosciences company founded and directed by Andrey Zarur, a Mexican businessman, was listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange in the United States under the ticker symbol GRNA. This biotechnology company, which started in 2008, is focused on the use of ribonucleic acid (RNA), one of the basic components of life, to develop health projects for people and the agricultural sector.

Interestingly, one way he got capitalization was by partner with a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Companies) called Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp (ENVI), in a transaction valued at US$1.5B.

This form of financing is very common for companies with novel technology and that, due to the uncertainty of their operation, resort to a more appropriate source for investors who are willing to take risks.

SPACs are financial instruments that emerged in the 1980s with little regulation, which led to fraud and led the authorities to put this type of transaction under scrutiny.

Under this figure, a vehicle is created with which capital is raised and with those resources the purchase or combination with another company that is already operating is sought, with which it is possible to list a private company in the stock market by an alternative route to Normal process. SPACs are also known as blank check companies, as investors hand over their money only with a proposal of what they plan to acquire.

During the period of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a considerable increase in the issuance of these instruments, derived from investors’ greater appetite for risk and greater liquidity in the market.

The strong dynamism in the number of placements of these instruments began in June 2020, with more than 20 globally, and reached its highest point in March 2021, with approximately 105. The financial institution that led the most transactions was Citi with 112, out of a total of 673 in 2021. Of these figures, the most important market is the United States with 607 transactions and the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region with 39, of according to Refinitiv data. The boom continues so far in 2022 since, at the time of writing this article, Bloomberg reports that 35 issues have been placed.

On the procurement side, SPACs carried out 309 transactions during 2021, with the most resources allocated to the software and automotive sectors. Derived from the boom that this market is having, in August 2021 the index on SPACs (S&PU.S.SPAC Index) was launched, which has had an increase of 47.8% in a period of six months.

Faced with this scenario of increased demand, the participation of media figures such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Serena Williams, Donald Trump, among others, has also contributed; who are actively participating in these instruments as investors or using them as a means to finance projects.

There are conflicting opinions about these vehicles, on the one hand, there are those who argue that the promoters, in general terms, have done well, but the investors not so much, since many acquisitions that these vehicles have made have not given the expected performance. . However, they also have their positive side, since it is an attractive source of financing for companies such as Greenlight Biosciences, which carry out disruptive innovations that require significant resources in the form of venture capital, to advance in their early stages and the most conducive is venture capital.

Along these lines, it is important to note that, to date, there are four Mexican capital funds that have placed their SPACs in the United States: DD3 Aquisition II, Dila Capital, LIV Capital and Maquia Capital. Of these companies, the one that has raised the most resources is Maquia Capital with an amount of $290 million dollars, followed by LIV Capital, which obtained $100 million dollars in the Nasdaq market this February. In the case of DD3 Aquisition, through a partnership with Betterware, they specified that this Mexican company be listed directly on the Nasdaq market in March 2020.

However, in Mexico the local emissions of SPACs have not followed this trend, since only two vehicles have been placed since 2018, Vista Oil&Gas and Promecap. The former made acquisitions in Argentina and the latter finalized in 2020 the merger with Acosta Verde, a shopping center developer that, through this vehicle, managed to list its shares on the BMV.

Maria Concepcion del Alto Hernandez

mdelalto@tec.mx

The author is Director of the Master in Finance at EGADE Business School-Monterrey.