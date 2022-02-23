The secrets of the success of “Reacher”, the most watched series on Prime Video

Trailer for “Reacher”, a series starring Alan Ritchson. (Prime Video)

reacher is a series released in Prime Video whose first season consists of eight episodes. It is based on the successful books by Lee Child, which have already been brought to the big screen twice. The two films, one from 2012 and one from 2016, had Tom Cruise playing the main character, Jack Recher. Both were successful, but the first is unanimously considered the more successful of the two. Both movies are also available on Prime Video.

“Alan Ritchson has a couple of familiar roles, allowing him to be more directly associated as the new Jack Reacher.” (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Tom Cruise is an A-list star and he gave the character an actor’s own face and style. Although his work was beyond reproach, fans of the books were left with the feeling that they wanted to see an actor who was physically more similar to the novels. Cruise is talented but he’s not five foot six, as Lee Child had described his huge leading lady. Perhaps that is why the first detail that this version for the small screen did not want to neglect was that. Alan Ritchson he’s not a big star, though he does have a couple of familiar roles, which also allows him to be more directly associated as the new, and perhaps final, Jack Reacher.

The series adapts the first of the character’s novels, “Killing Floor”. (Prime Video)

The series takes the character from scratch and therefore decides to adapt the first of the novels, KillingFloor, published in 1997. That exposes the faith they have in the project, since they have two dozen books that could be transformed into several seasons if the viewers maintain, as they have up to now, an interest in the series. For now, the series has already been renewed for a second season and the audience has received the new actor very well, starting with the fans who now see the protagonist of the books turned into a moving image.

Success is not only in the actor, the presentation of the character and how episode one begins is also very effective. The action takes place in the -invented- town of Margrave, Georgia. As in a western, Reacher is a stranger who arrives at the scene without luggage at the same time a crime occurs. He becomes the main suspect, more because of his status as a mysterious man who is not from the place than for anything else.

The story takes place in the -invented- town of Margrave, Georgia. (Prime Video)

Reacher will say that he is there because of a talk he had with his brother about the blues singer Blind Blake, who died in the town of Margrave decades ago. The protagonist does not resist when the police arrest him. At the police station he will be questioned by the captain Oscar Finlay as Malcolm Goodwin, Margrave’s chief detective who previously worked in Boston. He too will meet the clever officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald). Finlay and Conklin quickly realize that Reacher is not the killer, but they still don’t believe his reason for claiming to be there.

At first, Reacher is framed for a crime he didn’t commit. (Prime Video)

Margrave is an American town like there are many. Ideal for someone from outside to arrive and uncover a scandal full of complicity, corruption and crime. Lee Child has undoubtedly been inspired by the characters of the Far West. In his own way, Reacher is a lonely cowboy. But the author of the books has also said that he conceived him as a wandering knight, as a medieval armored hero, whose sword is at the service of good. Of course, all this adapted to the present, in the style of contemporary police. This class of characters also has a great quality that marks the secret of the effectiveness of the series. Reacher is a man of few words but very concrete actions. He doesn’t start a fight, but if he gets into one he makes sure to win it. Doing the right thing is all of his morals. He is not a pristine hero, but he is one whose actions are always on the side of good.

“In his own way, Reacher is a lonely cowboy.” (Prime Video)

Although Reacher carries trauma and pain, he is not a dark or bitter character. He has a tremendous sense of humor and exultant energy. There is also a great success in that construction. Reacher is the combination between the detective Sherlock Holmes and the gigantic body of a Terminator. He is absolutely brilliant and at the same time has the strength of a fighter. A devastating mix. The secondary characters are not far behind, although we know that these can change, the important thing is that the main character is accomplished and has several seasons ahead of him if the script maintains the level it has so far.

