The Rock reveals the name of a future WWE World Champion

In the world of professional wrestling there are several great legends. One of these is undoubtedly The Rock, who is respected and admired by almost everyone. Even various WWE wrestlers have commented on how special he is in their lives. However, Dwayne Johnson was encouraged to talk about a superstar in particular.

The Rock shows his great support for a WWE talent

During a publication on his official Instagram account, The Rock was honest about the words that a WWE fighter gave him. Said fighter would be none other than Montez Ford, a member of Street Profits. The WWE legend deeply appreciated the praise received by Montez Ford in an interview and responded with good words. Even Dwayne Johnson revealed that he sees Montez Ford there will come a day that he will become the WWE Champion.

“I just take a moment to tell this man, Montez Ford, how much I appreciate his kind and beautiful words. We have never managed to share a ring together, but all professional wrestlers have a very special bond. Professional wrestling is a unique, intense and wild culture that is not for everyone. When you love the wrestling business, you become very respectful of the wrestling business. And when you’re respectful of the wrestling business, you become passionate about the wrestling business.

It seeps deep into your DNA. Fans can always sense who is passionate within that square circle, and also who is not. This man (Montez Ford) is passionate. We share that DNA. (And he flies like Superfly) he Keep kicking butt bros and give my love to your family. And when one day you become World Champion, I will be there supporting you”

Currently, Montez Ford is still united with his great friend Angelo Dawkins in the tag team division. However, some reports came out months ago that the company would be very interested in giving this fighter a boost in the future. Even last year he had a good title match against Roman Reigns in a WWE SmackDown causing good eyes in the heads of WWE.

For now, we can only wait for what’s next for Street Profits. This Monday they lost against Alpha Academy and now they are further from the tag team titles. We will see what plans WWE may have for this team now with the start of the road for Wrestlemania 38.

